KEARNEY — Kearney swept Fremont High School 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 on Tuesday night in prep volleyball.
The Tigers lost the services of middle blocker Grace Williams in the second set. The returning letterwinner hammered a spike that was blocked back and hit her in the face.
“She had a bloody nose and we will have to be checked out for concussion protocol tomorrow,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “We were pretty discombobulated in the second set. We run a three-middle offense and when one of them goes down it affects you.”
Elise Estudillo led the Tigers with 11 kills, eight digs, an ace and a block. Kloee Morgan came off the bench to record four kills. Hannah Wilson added 21 set assists, 14 digs and an ace. Emmalee Sheppard had 14 digs.
The Tigers will compete Friday and Saturday in the Omaha Bryan Volleyball Tournament.