COLUMBUS — The F&C Cup will be residing in Columbus High School’s trophy case for the next year.
Columbus scored 14 second-half points on its way to a 28-14 win over Fremont. With their homecoming win, the Discoverers improved to 2-2 while the Tigers fell to 2-2.
With the halftime score even at 14-14, Columbus capitalized on its first possession of the third quarter to gain momentum.
The 9-play, 72-yard scoring drive featured the running tandem of juniors Joseph Braasch and Christian Dyhrkopp. It was capped off by a 21-yard TD run by Braasch, giving Columbus a 7-point advantage with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter started nearly the same way for CHS. After intercepting a Fremont pass, Columbus marched down the field and scored on a 16-yard throw from CJ Fleeman to Avery McMeekin.
Down 28-14, the Tigers drove 55 yards on their ensuing possession before their drive stalled at the Discoverers’ 15-yard line.
“We didn’t really play very many phases of the game the way we’re capable of playing them,” FHS assistant coach Sean Murphy said in a postgame radio show. “You have to give Columbus credit. They showed up and made the plays they needed to win.”
Columbus got on the scoreboard first in the opening quarter when Fleeman completed a 13-yard TD pass to Cade Fullner.
The Discoverers’ next two possessions were cut short by the Tigers’ defense.
Dylan Kor stripped the football for one turnover while Ty Sookram recovered a fumble.
Fremont needed just one play to score following the fumble recovery as Brody Sintek connected with Carter Newill for a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Shortly thereafter, Fremont extended its lead to 14-7 when Sintek scored on a quarterback sneak and Nate Dillon converted the PAT. Sintek’s run concluded a 15-play, 74-yard drive which also featured fellow quarterback Jack Cooper.
The Tigers’ defense forced their third turnover of the first half when Dillon Dix recovered a fumble, but Fremont’s next offensive series was plagued by penalties.
Columbus evened the score at 14-all on a 1-yard Braasch touchdown run with 1:40 left before halftime.
“In a rivalry game, you are going to have to do the little things right,” Murphy said. “Tonight, our penalties and our mistakes were costly.”
Fremont will play at Millard North (0-4) on Thursday night.