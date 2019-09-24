COLUMBUS -- Fremont High School did enough during a doubleheader Monday night to stretch Columbus' losing streak to 17 games.
The Tigers swept a doubleheader from the Discoverers, 10-7 and 15-13 at Gerrard Park.
"Neither win was real pretty at times, but we will take them," said Fremont coach Mike Schleicher, who saw his team improve to 10-11 while Columbus falls to 1-19.
Freshman Ella Cooper improved to 6-4 in the opener. She threw a complete game and allowed five earned runs on two walks and nine hits. She struck out five.
Rylee Renner's RBI single in the bottom of the first staked Columbus to a 1-0 lead. The Tigers responded with four runs in the second. Morgan Kalisek hit a two-run triple while Tori Baker had a run-scoring triple. A single by Mallory Schleicher scored Baker.
After Columbus cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the second, FHS scored four times in the fourth. Makenzie Ridder hit a two-run single while Cooper had a RBI single. The final run of the inning came home on a Carlie Neuhaus sacrifice fly.
Aleesha Broussard's single and a home run by Cooper made it 10-3 in the sixth. The Discoverers scored four times in the bottom of the inning, but Cooper kept them scoreless in the seventh.
Baker and Cooper had three hits apiece. Schleicher, Ridder and Broussard had two hits each. Neuhaus, Kylie Phillips and Kalisek had one apiece.
"We were very balanced throughout our lineup," Coach Schleicher said. "Eight of our nine spots in the batting order scored and the top half of our lineup all had multiple hits."
The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the first of Game 2. Schleicher walked before Ridder homered to left. Cooper and Anna Prauner singled before Neuhaus hit a RBI double.
Columbus scored a run in the first and two in the second to tie it, but FHS scored three times in the third.
Ridder led off with a walk. After two outs, Prauner walked. Neuhaus knocked in one run with a double before Moriah Cash delivered a single to score Prauner and courtesy runner Alexa Chapman.
Fremont made it 7-3 in the fifth. Prauner doubled before Cash hit a run-scoring single.
Columbus scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to go up 9-7, but the Tigers rallied to tie it in the sixth on Cooper's two-run triple.
In the seventh, the Tigers took control with six runs.
Prauner led off with a double. After a fly out, Cash singled to put runners on the corners. Kalisek singled Prauner home. After another fly out, Schleicher hit a two-run double. Ridder followed with a two-run homer. Broussard, Cooper and Prauner hit consecutive singles to bring in the final run.
Erin Smith hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to highlight a four-run inning for the Discoverers, but reliever Cooper struck out Aliyea Ocegura to end the game.
"The girls pieced together some solid at-bats and ran very hard on the bases," Schleicher said. "I love the fight that our girls showed tonight."
Neuhaus got the win to improve to 4-7. She worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out three. Cooper worked the final 2/3 of an inning to get the save. she allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two.
Prauner sparked the Tigers with four hits and three runs scored. Cash, Ridder and Cooper had three hits each. Neuhaus and Broussard had two hits each while Kalisek and Schleicher had one hit each.