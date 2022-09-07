Tigers sweep Kearney for fourth-straight win

Fremont volleyball swept Kearney 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 Tuesday night.

“We are starting to develop confidence in the systems that we are running and starting to see the relationships to develop,” said Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli.

The boasted confidence has led to a more free flowing offense for the Tigers.

“The biggest thing, you start to see freedom in how they are swinging,” Wehrli said. “When you don’t trust that someone is going to be there to pick you up, a lot of times you might be hesitant with what you are trying to do offensive and we are starting to cover out every play, we’re starting to make the right crosses at the right times. We are making a lot of progress.”

The Tigers only struggles in the contest came in the opening set, falling behind 11-6 to the visitors.

Fremont outscored the Bearcats 19-9 after a timeout while down five to secure the opening set by the same margin they previously trailed by.

Mattie Dalton put down 16 kills in the win to pace Fremont, her eighth double-digit kill game.

The sophomore is up to 188 kills through 34 sets. As a freshman, she had 233 in 91 sets.

Emmalee Sheppard added nine kills and a team-leading four aces as part of a seven ace night for Fremont.

Makayla Belmont added five kills.

Kate Denker dished out 29 assists and added four kills.

“To date, she had one of her best setting performances in terms of ball placement and it’s only going to get better,” Wehrli said. “Right now, she is really starting to figure out the flow of our offense and starting to make better decisions with who she is setting and where.”

Fremont has won its last four games after going 3-1 in the Millard West Invitational over the weekend and are now 8-3 on the year.

The Tigers lost the first game of the four-game tournament Saturday 2-0 to Millard West, but bounced back to secure a 2-1 win over Elkhorn South and two-set sweeps of Lincoln North Star - avenging a regular season loss to the Navigators - and Omaha Westview.

Fremont will play in the Bellevue East Invitational next, with the tournament beginning Friday and continuing Saturday.