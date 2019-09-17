Fremont High School overcame the loss of a pair of starters Tuesday night to defeat Lincoln High 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 in a volleyball match in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
With middle blocker Grace Williams already out with a concussion, the Tigers received the news Monday that outside hitter Mickey George will be sidelined for several weeks with a broken ankle.
“We’re without Mickey and Grace for a while so we are still trying to play around with the lineup,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “It was good, though, to get a win tonight.”
Hannah Wilson had 16 set assists, nine digs, seven kills, two blocks and three aces. The veteran, who missed time earlier this season with an ankle sprain, played well against the Links.
“It is critical to have her,” Kostek said. “You can’t replace a two-year starting setter like that. She is our captain for a reason. She is that calming force and she runs runs the show. She distributes the ball well. She did a great job doing all of that tonight.”
Libero Emmalee Sheppard had 13 digs while sophomore Ellah Hofer had five kills, seven digs, three aces and a block.
“Ellah has really improved,” Kostek said. “She worked really hard over the summer. She was at everything we had and did a lot on her own as well. She probably has improved the most out of all the girls from last year.”
Kloee Morgan had six kills and a block. Elise Estudillo added six kills, an ace and nine digs.
Kostek said the Tigers let the Links go on a couple of runs in the first and second sets, but quickly recovered.
“We had a couple of rough patches where they got three or four points in a row,” she said. “We do have a fairly young bunch. They are learning how to not panic when things aren’t going their way. I think they are doing a good job of learning that. It will get better with the more experience they get.”