LINCOLN — Fremont High School opened its 2018 season by sweeping Lincoln Northeast 6-0 and 17-7 Thursday night at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
Jewel Ashbrook tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine to get the win in the opener. She allowed only one walk.
“Jewel had great command of all of her pitches and was very dominant,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “The balls that did get put into play were taken care of by her defense.”
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning. Mikayla Paulson and Ashbrook drew walks and came around to score on an error. Tori Baker’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0.
With two outs in the third, Carlie Neuhaus reached on a dropped third strike. Makenzie Ridder made the Rockets pay by blasting a two-run home run.
Baker’s RBI single in the fifth finished the scoring.
Baker had two hits and two RBI. Joining Ridder with one hit were Paulson, Jaylee Cone and Aleesha Broussard.
Northeast scored five runs on five hits and two walks in the second inning of the second game to go up 5-0.
In the top of the third, Cami Bisson and Annie Cooper sandwiched walks around Paulson’s single to load the bases. With one out, Bisson scored on a wild pitch. Neuhaus’ RBI ground out made it 5-2 before Ridder launched another two-run homer.
Fremont took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth. Cone led off with a single and moved to third on Broussard’s double. After Bisson walked, Cone scored on Paulson’s ground out. Cooper walked to reload the bases. Kylie Phillips, running for Broussard, then scored on a passed ball. After a walk to Ashbrook, Neuhaus singled Bisson home.
The Tigers scored 10 times in the sixth. Cooper and Neuhaus connected on two-run homers while Paulson delivered a two-run double. Cone and Broussard also drew bases-loaded walks in the inning and two runs scored on an error.
Northeast scored twice in the sixth, but the game ended due to the 10-run rule.
“This group showed great resolve getting down by five early and not letting it bother them,” Schleicher said. “That’s the type of mentality we will need to be successful this year.”
The Tigers showed their experience and maturity at the plate as the game advanced.
“Our girls really made some adjustments as they came through the order a second and third time,’ Schleicher said. “That was evident with Makenze, Annie and Carlie all going deep.”
Ashbrook got the win in relief of Neuhaus. She worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and a walk. She struck out five.
Neuhaus led the offensive attack with three hits and four RBI. Paulson had two hits and three RBI while Baker went 2-for-5. Courtesy runners Mallory Schleicher and Phillips scored two runs each while Bisson knocked in two runs.
The Tigers began play Friday night in the Omaha Bryan Tournament. Fremont was scheduled to face Omaha North in the opener.