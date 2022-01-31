Tigers take down Bellevue East

Fremont held off Bellevue East 58-55 Saturday.

“Winning is never easy, you’ve got to play all the way through 32 minutes and we made enough plays to get it done,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams.

The Tigers fell behind in the early goings of the contest, trailing 14-10 at the end of one after a Colin Ridder lay-up at the end of the frame.

Ridder, who finished with seven points, made his first appearance of the season after being out with an injury.

“He is a difference maker and now he’s got his feet wet and we hope he can continue to grow,” Williams said. “For a kid that was injured, he was at practice every day. He was locked in and he knew how to run things without having run things.”

A Carter Sintek three pulled Fremont in front, 20-18.

The Tigers would ride the lead into the locker room as Ridder connected on a last second three to set the score at 29-23.

Fremont maintained it’s lead through the third quarter, getting a boost from a Jackson Cyza three at the horn to extend it’s lead to 38-30.

Bellevue East made things interesting in the final frame, cutting Fremont’s lead to five before Sintek hit three to return the advantage to eight and thwart the visitor’s comeback push.

The Chieftains hit a pair of three’s in the final minute to set the final score.

Mason Limbach put the Tigers’ scoring efforts on his back in the final frame, accounting for eight of the Tigers 20 points in the frame.

“He is excelling with sheer will and effort,” Williams said.

Drew Sellon led Fremont in scoring with 16 points while Sintek finished with 15.

The win gives Fremont back-to-back victories and six wins on the year, surpassing last year’s win tally and setting the best win mark since the 2017-18 season.

Fremont beat Norfolk Friday night 58-54 led by 22 points from Sintek and 11 points each from Limbach and Micah Moore.

“We’ve focused on February as a time to play our best basketball and guess what’s knocking on our door, February,” Williams said.

To start February, Fremont will host Omaha Northwest (0-13) with tip-off set for 7:15 p.m.

