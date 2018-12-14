KEARNEY — After setting the tone early for Fremont High School, freshman Taylor McCabe put on an offensive show throughout all four quarters to lead the Tigers past Kearney on Friday.
McCabe scored the first bucket of the game to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead, and also scored the final points to put away the Bearcats 66-58. She led all scorers with 27 points.
“It was another big night for her,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said.
Following McCabe’s early 3-pointer, the Bearcats converted two buckets to take their only lead of the game 4-3.
The Tigers then reeled off a 19-7 run to finish the first quarter to lead the Bearcats 23-11 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Fremont’s lead would balloon to 32-14 on a layup by fellow freshman Macy Bryant with 4:30 remaining in the half. Bryant played big for the Tigers throughout the game, including eight first-half points with help from a 6-for-6 performance from the free throw line before the break.
While the Tigers looked to be on their way to an easy victory, the Bearcats continued to hang around with help from a 12-0 run to pull within single-digits 32-26 with under two-minutes to play before the half.
Another three-pointer from McCabe would give the Tigers a 35-26 lead late in the half, with a pair of Bearcat free-throws making the halftime score 35-28.
In the third quarter the Tigers continued their tough defensive play to set up several early-quarter transition layups to expand their lead to 41-30 with 6:19 left in the third.
“We did let them creep back in in the second quarter, but our strength this year is going to be that full court pressure and staying on people and we were able to do that throughout the game,” Flynn said.
Their double-digit lead would hold until late in the third when another Bearcats run cut the deficit to 51-45.
In the fourth the Bearcats continued to cut into Fremont’s lead, pulling within two points on an Adison Wood layup.
But that’s as close as they would ever get as Sydney Golladay drained a three-pointer on the Tigers next possession to make it 54-49 with 6:44 remaining in the game.
The Tigers were able to control the game the rest of the way, with two free-throws from McCabe sealing the deal in the final minute.
McCabe led the Tigers with 27 points, while Golladay and Bryant finished with 14 each. Kearney was led by Alexis Mishou and Aspen Rusher who both finished with 15 points.
The Tigers travel to Phoenix next week to play in the Nike Tournament of Champions.