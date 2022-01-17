Tigers take No. 5 Creighton Prep to the wire

Fremont had upset on their mind Saturday, traveling to No. 5 Creighton Prep, but the Junior Jays thwarted the Tigers 52-46.

The Tigers turned the contest into a defensive battle, holding Prep to 25 first half points while trailing by two at the intermission.

Fremont tied the game at 25-all to start the third quarter before a 5-0 run by Prep

The Tigers pulled the game back to even at 32-all going into the fourth quarter.

Drew Sellon, who finished with 17 points, connected on a 3-pointer to keep Fremont within a point at 41-40, but Prep pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 48-40.

Carter Sintek drained a pair of last second three's, part of his 17 point effort, to keep things interesting in the final minute.

Fremont (3-10) travels to Lincoln Southeast Thursday

