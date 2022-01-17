 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tigers take No. 5 Creighton Prep to the wire

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE_011822_FHS BBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Carter Sintek takes a three-point shot during the Tigers home game against Lincoln East.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont had upset on their mind Saturday, traveling to No. 5 Creighton Prep, but the Junior Jays thwarted the Tigers 52-46. 

The Tigers turned the contest into a defensive battle, holding Prep to 25 first half points while trailing by two at the intermission. 

Fremont tied the game at 25-all to start the third quarter before a 5-0 run by Prep 

The Tigers pulled the game back to even at 32-all going into the fourth quarter. 

Drew Sellon, who finished with 17 points, connected on a 3-pointer to keep Fremont within a point at 41-40, but Prep pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 48-40. 

Carter Sintek drained a pair of last second three's, part of his 17 point effort, to keep things interesting in the final minute. 

Fremont (3-10) travels to Lincoln Southeast Thursday 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News