Tigers taking young squad into 2022

The 2022 edition of the Fremont boys basketball team might be young and slightly undersized, but the Tigers bring to the table a budding star and a returning player with state tournament experience.

“Everything is going to be a learning experience because we are so dang young,” said Fremont coach Mark Willliams, in his second year of his second stint as the Tigers coach.

Part of that young core is freshman Coriahnn Gallatin, who is slated to be an instant impact player for Fremont.

“He’s so skilled and his basketball IQ is high and he’ll share it too,” Williams said. “He’ll score when he needs to, he’ll share it when he needs to.”

Gallatin torched the middle school league last year as an eighth grader and held his own in the Tigers summer league action against players with multiple high school seasons under their belts.

Older Fremont fans will remember his dad—Cody Gallatin, who is now an assistant coach for the Tigers—for taking Fremont to the 1998 and 1999 state tournament.

“We’re going to throw a lot on a young kid, but he’s got a lot to give, he’s very talented,” Williams said.

Bolstering Fremont’s line-up, which brings back no starters from a year ago, is the return of Jaydn Cascio-Jensen.

Now a junior, Cascio-Jensen played in 23 games for the Tigers as a freshman and averaged six points per game.

Last season, he came off the bench for Bellevue West, helping the Thunderbirds reach the Class A title game while averaging 3.7 ppg.

The Tigers will be without Collin Ridder to start the year, a loss Williams called “a big deal”, because of the junior’s defensive skills. He played in 11 games last season, averaging 12.5 minutes per game.

Fremont got its first live minutes Saturday in a jamboree against Omaha Central.

“We had to learn the speed of the game, the physicality of the game, but I thought we had some good stretches,” Williams said.

The Tigers tied one quarter, 15-15, but lost the other three against the Eagles.

“As the game wore on, their size matters and rebounding is going to be a thing for us all year,” Williams said. “We just aren’t very big.”

The highlight of the afternoon came in the second period. Fremont knocked down five three-pointers, which may be a hallmark for this group.

The Tigers are expecting to spread the floor more this winter with the tallest member of the team checking in at 6’2”.

“We can’t live hammering it in to size that we don’t have, so we’ll live from the perimeter a little bit,” Williams said. “We’re hopeful that we can create some drives and get to the free throw line and cause some teams problems with our offense.

Fremont is coming off a 9-15 season a year ago, the most wins in a season for the program in the last half decade.

“The way that we are successful is if we don’t care who gets credit,” Williams said. “It could be somebody else each and every night and that’s great. We are going to learn how to play together.”

The Tigers open its season at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the Early Bird Classic, hosting defending Class A state champions Millard North.