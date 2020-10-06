Tigers tennis battles past Columbus

Fremont tennis held off Columbus Monday night for a 5-4 win on the road.

Once again for the Tigers, it was seniors Alex Bigsby and Shane Miller accounting for half of Fremont’s wins.

The duo dropped just one set between their doubles and singles wins, sweeping the No. 3 doubles match 8-0, Bigsby winning the No. 1 singles game 8-0 and Miller taking the No. 2 singles match 8-1.

“(Alex) and Shane played near-flawless doubles together, and then both followed that up with convincing singles wins,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “We've counted on these two for three wins in our duals all season long, and they've seldom disappointed.”

Monday marked the end of Alex Bigsby’s four-year run at the No. 1 singles spot in duals with Fremont’s final duel opponent - Lincoln Northeast - not having a No. 1 singles player for Thursday’s dual.

Alex Berry picked up an 8-4 win at No. 6 singles for the final singles win.

Cameron Indra lost his No. 3 singles match 8-5, No. 4 Logan Schlautman fell 8-6 and No. 5 Will Furnas battled to a 9-8 (7) loss.

Indra and Schlautman went to overtime to earn their win at No. 1 doubles, claiming a 9-8 (6) win.