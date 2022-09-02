Tigers tennis outlasts Lincoln High

Fremont's first dual win of the year came down to the wire with the Tigers outlasting Lincoln High 5-4.

"This was a tight dual that ended well for us today," said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. "I thought we looked really strong in singles."

The Tigers held a 4-2 advantage after singles play, needing just one doubles match to end in a victory to take the dual.

At No. 1 singles, Cameron Indra fought off Glenn McChristian for an 8-6 victory.

"For the first seven games of his match, Cameron played the best he's played all season," Bigsby said. "Things got a little tight after that but he stayed strong and found a way to close out his match."

At No. 4 singles Bryca Reeson cruised to an 8-0 shutout win while No. 5 singles Gage Ritthaler claimed an 8-2 victory. The final singles win came at No. 6 singles as Colby Robinson needed extra points for the 'W', 9-7.

Jacob Broeker lost his No. 2 singles match 8-5 and Brandon Gallo lost 8-2 at No. 3 singles.

In doubles play, Indra and Broeker came through with the match sealing win, 8-6 at No. 3 doubles.

Reeson and Gallo at No. 1 doubles and Rithaller and Robinson at No. 2 doubles both lost 8-6.

"I was a little nervous that we were going to let this one slip away, but Cam and Jacob figured things out just in time and closed out their match to secure the team win," Bigsby said.

Fremont will face Mount Michael on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at home.