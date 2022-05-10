 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tigers tennis splits triangular

Fremont tennis split its home triangular Monday, beating Gretna 5-1 while losing 4-2 to Lincoln East.

“We played some good tennis at every position and came away with some very solid results,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team of Becca Baker and Adisyn Mendlik and No. 3 doubles team of Grace Cruise and Maddie Wusk swept their matches on the day.

Baker and Mendlik had the longest match of the afternoon, rallying from a 7-4 deficit against Lincoln East’s Zoe Campbell and Kendal Hasemann to secure a 9-7 win.

The duo won 8-3 against Gretna.

Cruise and Wusk took care of business with an 8-3 win over Gretna and an 8-4 win over Lincoln East.

Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team - Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby lost 8-6 to Gretna and 8-3 to Lincoln East.

Abbie Bigsby split her matches at No. 1 singles, beating Gretna’s Mia Wilke 8-3 and falling to Lincoln East’s Belinda Rademacher 8-1.

At No. 2 singles, Nora Pentel lost her match against Lincoln East 8-1, then picked up a win via forfeit against Gretna.

Kate Denker won her match at No. 3 singles 8-0 over Gretna’s Kenna Mikos. Bethany Miller handled the other No. 3 singles match for Fremont, losing 8-2 to Lincoln East’s Tatum Lewis.

Fremont will play in the HAC tournament Wednesday at the Woods Center in Lincoln.

