Tigers tennis struck down by Thunderbirds

Monday, Fremont tennis put together a doubles comeback to beat Norfolk 6-3. Tuesday was a different story with the Tigers falling 7-2 to Bellevue West on senior night.

“I think we were having a little bit of a hangover from yesterday,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “I think the guys were feeling pretty good and I think they came out today a little bit flat and things just kind of snowballed from there.”

Fremont went into the doubles portion of its dual Monday with the Panther deadlocked at 3-3 after splitting the singles matches.

No. 1 Alex Bigsby, No. 2 Shane Miller and No. 6 Will Furnas all came away victorious in their singles matches with Alex Bigsby winning 8-0 and Miller and Furnas each claiming 8-2 wins.

Two of the doubles matches need extra points to declare a winner with No. 1 Indra and Schlautman claiming a 9-7 win and No. 2 Furnas and Berry edging out the win 9-8 (3)

Alex Bigsby and Miller didn’t face as much trouble in the No. 3 spot with an 8-1 win.

The doubles portion sweep is the first of the year for Fremont.

Tuesday, the Tigers fell behind in singles play, 5-1.