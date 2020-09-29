Tigers tennis struck down by Thunderbirds

Monday, Fremont tennis put together a doubles comeback to beat Norfolk 6-3. Tuesday was a different story with the Tigers falling 7-2 to Bellevue West on senior night.
“I think we were having a little bit of a hangover from yesterday,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “I think the guys were feeling pretty good and I think they came out today a little bit flat and things just kind of snowballed from there.”
Fremont went into the doubles portion of its dual Monday with the Panther deadlocked at 3-3 after splitting the singles matches.
No. 1 Alex Bigsby, No. 2 Shane Miller and No. 6 Will Furnas all came away victorious in their singles matches with Alex Bigsby winning 8-0 and Miller and Furnas each claiming 8-2 wins.
Two of the doubles matches need extra points to declare a winner with No. 1 Indra and Schlautman claiming a 9-7 win and No. 2 Furnas and Berry edging out the win 9-8 (3)
Alex Bigsby and Miller didn’t face as much trouble in the No. 3 spot with an 8-1 win.
The doubles portion sweep is the first of the year for Fremont.
Tuesday, the Tigers fell behind in singles play, 5-1.
“Bellevue West is a good team and I knew we’d have a tough one with them,” Justin Bigsby said. “I am not surprised I’ll say that we lost, but definitely a couple matches that we’d like to have back and a couple matches where we could have played better in.
Alex Bigsby picked up the lone singles win of the night at the No. 1 spot, taking down Jeremiah Witkop 8-4.
Bigsby and Miller combined at No. 3 doubles for the second Tiger victory, dispatching Witkop and Tanner Hosick 8-3.
Fremont will take part in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Friday at the Woods Center in Lincoln.
