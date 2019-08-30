There will be several new faces on the Fremont High School varsity volleyball team this fall.
The Tigers, who graduated seven players in May from their 14-20 team, open their season at 6:30 Tuesday night against Lincoln Northeast in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said many of the Tigers played club ball during the offseason. The squad also had good attendance for conditioning/weightlifting sessions as well as for open gyms.
"The girls have come in with a great attitude," Kostek said. "They've bought into the culture that we've been talking about. Their work ethic is great and there is a lot of potential there. We just have to put it all together."
Fremont competed at the Iowa State camp earlier this summer. Teams are put into divisions based on their class, records from last year and returning players. The Tigers won the middle division.
"That was a nice springboard into the season for us," Kostek said.
The Tigers also competed in their jamboree games last week in Grand Island. Fremont beat Grand Island Northwest and lost to a Lincoln Lutheran squad that includes Wichita State recruit Marriah Buss.
"Although we lost, we really settled in during the second game," Kostek said. "We just hadn't seen that kind of quickness."
The Tigers ran a 6-2 offense last season, but setter Taylor Pemberton was one of the players that graduated. The other setter, Hannah Wilson, a 5-8 junior, returns.
"Right now we're looking at different offensive options," Kostek said. "It has been interesting and fun."
Wilson will be a big part of the offensive attack. She finished with a team-best 371 set assists and added 27 ace serves and 146 kills. She is recovering from a sprained ankle suffered last week.
"We hope to have her back in time for Northeast," Kostek said. "She brings a sense of calm to the team. I think she helps reassure everyone and is just a calm presence on the court."
Elise Estudillo, a 5-8, sophomore outside hitter is also back as a starter after recording 94 kills and 37 aces.
"She has played a lot of ball and has a great volleyball IQ," Kostek said.
Grace Williams, a 6-0 sophomore, recorded 58 kills and nine solo blocks as a freshman.
"Grace got a lot of swings on the right side and left side, but she has played middle in club so we are moving her to the middle," Kostek said.
Two other players who could help in the middle are sophomores Mya Bolden and Ellah Hofer.
Kloee Morgan, a 5-10 outside hitter, is one of five seniors on the team. Morgan, who was a backup to Estudillo and Lexi Proskovec last season, was slowed during the summer due to an injury.
"Kloee broke her thumb during conditioning," Kostek said. "She just got cleared about a week-and-a-half ago."
Michayla George, a 5-10 sophomore transfer, will also help on the outside while freshman Emmalee Sheppard will be the libero. Morgan Raue, a senior, will see action as a defensive specialist.
The other seniors include: Georgia Witte, who has made the switch from golf and could help as a DS or middle blocker, DS Sammie Bobbett and Kailey Gustafson, who could fill a variety of roles.
Players like Wilson, Estudillo and Williams will have to help the newcomers adapt to the varsity level.
"We have a lot of girls that are new (to varsity) and a lot will depend on how quickly they adjust to the speed and strength of the hitters we face in Class A, especially in our conference," Kostek said. "I think our lack of experience is the biggest thing we have to overcome."
Lincoln Northeast finished 7-28 last season. The Rockets, however, opened their season Friday at the Bellevue West Invitational.
"It was important that we played in the jamboree so we got some games under our belts," Kostek said. "Northeast always seems to have a lot of new faces, but it will be great for us to open the season up at home."