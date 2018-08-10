The Fremont High School girls’ golf team entered last season lacking a lot of varsity experience.
That shouldn’t be an issue in 2018.
The Tigers, who open their season at 8:30 Thursday morning in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills, return five players with varsity experience from last season. Fremont Bergan transfers Emma and Georgia Witte have also joined the squad after competing in the Class C state tournament last fall.
“The girls played over the summer to get better,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “They have really worked hard this week and have really been attentive, working to improve. That has been encouraging.”
Senior Lauren Gifford and junior Chloe Miller head the list of returning players.
“Lauren has been hitting the ball well,” Burg said. “She is an excellent swimmer (for FHS) and obviously that is her first love, but she has some natural athleticism. The thing about Lauren is that once golf season rolls around, she is really dedicated about improving her game and she likes to compete.”
Miller had the top finish for the Tigers at last fall’s district tournament.
“She has probably put the most work in over the summer and is working on getting her game to the next level,” Burg said. “I’m pretty excited to see what she will be able to do this year. I think she’ll have a chance to medal at the meets we’re at. It will be fun to see the progress she makes.”
Sophomore Alyssa Walters and senior Avery Gossett also return.
“Alyssa said she would’ve like to have played more over the summer, but she has looked good in practice,” Burg said. “Avery has worked at her game. A lot of it with her is just confidence and focus. If she can play with confidence and focus for 18 holes, she can be a competitive golfer for us.”
Also returning is Tiffany Carnahan.
“Golf is her one sport and she put in a ton of work over the summer,” Burg said. “She stays after practice and puts in the extra time. If she continues to do that, she can do good things for us as well.”
The Wittes have adapted well to their new team, their coach said.
“I think they are blending in well with their teammates,” he said. “These girls have all lived in the same town and they all know each other already. It is absolutely no knock to below the Class A level, but this will be a different feel and atmosphere for them. Class A just has more teams and a bigger feel and it might take them a little time to adjust to that.”
Burg believes those seven players will push each other to be better all season.
“Our (lineup) could change from week to week,” he said. “There isn’t a whole lot of separation between those seven. Last year at this time, Lauren and Chloe were our only ones with true varsity experience. It is nice to have a lot of experience this year. I think they’ll all make each other better.”
The opening meet will feature several talented individuals and teams.
“It is a loaded meet,” Burg said. “But it gives us a chance to see how we stack up. It is the first meet so you don’t want to read into it too much, but it is a good way to start and see what the Class A field has to offer.”
Burg thinks there are also some promising underclassmen on the Tigers’ roster. He is interested in seeing how those players progress — just like their varsity counterparts.
“We’re looking for steady improvement,” he said. “If they continue to work they have a shot to do some good things.”