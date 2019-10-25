LINCOLN — Fremont High School will head into district competition with some momentum on its side.
The Tigers, who were seeded seventh in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, beat Lincoln High 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 in the seventh-place match on Thursday night.
“We’ve had everybody back as of last Friday,” said Fremont coach Cindy Kostek, who has had to cope with various injuries to her team this fall. “We practiced everybody on Friday and Wednesday. ... It was a good team win for us.”
Kostek said the Tigers prevented the Links on going on any long scoring runs.
“I think we’ve kind of struggled the last couple of matches staying consistent,” she said. “I don’t think we let them get more of a run of three points in any of the sets.”
Kloee Morgan and Elise Estudillo led the Tigers with nine kills apiece. Grace Williams contributed four kills and five blocks while Ellah Hofer finished with five blocks.
Hannah Wilson distributed 20 set assists and libero Emmalee Sheppard had 21 digs.
Williams also had five ace serves while Estudillo finished with four.
“We had several aces tonight and Lincoln High is typically a good serve receive team,” Kostek said.
The Tigers are seeded third for the A-7 district tournament that is scheduled for Tuesday at Omaha Marian. Top-seeded Marian will play Millard North at 5 p.m. while the Tigers face fellow Heartland Athletic Conference school Lincoln Southwest at 6:30. The championship match is at 6 Wednesday night.
The Tigers have played the Silver Hawks twice this season. They lost in five sets in Fremont on Oct. 15 and lost earlier this week in straight sets in the HAC tournament.