Tigers top Mustangs, 10-1

Fremont extended its win streak to five games with a 10-1 win over Millard North Saturday.

The pitching duo of Landon Mueller and Ryan Dix combined to hold the Mustangs to just two hits. Mueller went 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven while walking five. Dix set the final four batters down in order.

A single by Isaac Herink, who went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI, and a double by Julius Cortes set the table for a two-run single off the bat of Carter Sintek to stake out a 2-0 lead for the Tigers in the top of the third.

Millard North answered with its only two hits of the game in the bottom of the frame to halve Fremont’s lead.

The Tigers scored nine-straight after the Mustangs punch, plating two in the fourth and three runs in both the sixth and seventh inning.

Sintek cashed in his second RBI of the day with a double in the top of the sixth, then came in to score on a single from Cal Janke.

Mueller in his lone at-bat of the day launched a triple to right field in the top of the seventh, then scored on a two-RBI Herink grounder through the left side of the infield to set the score at 9-1.

Herink crossed the plate a final time on a groundout by Cortes to set the final score.

