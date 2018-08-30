The home court was just what Fremont High School needed on Thursday night.
In their home opener, the Tigers defeated Lincoln North Star 25-20, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 to even their record at 1-1.
“We took a step forward in our championship culture tonight,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “We didn’t fold when the going got tough so I was super proud of them.”
The Tigers improved in several areas from Tuesday night’s opening-match loss to Lincoln Northeast.
“I thought our serve receive was much improved tonight,” Kostek said. “I think a lot of that is just a confidence thing and that was good to see. We also hung in there when we were out of system until we could get back in it.”
The Tigers broke to a 2-0 set lead before the Navigators won the third set. Kostek told her team to be aggressive in Game 4.
“They (the Navigators) dug a lot of our hits in that third game,” she said. “That can take a little bit of the fight out of you and they also blocked well. But we made some adjustments to where we were hitting and tipping in the fourth game and that made the difference.”
Lexi Proskovec had 12 kills to lead the Tigers. Hannah Wilson added 11 and Riley Hoerath finished with nine.
Chelsi Judds-Krenk had four blocks. Taylor Pemberton finished with 25 set assists and four ace serves. Hannah Wilson also had 14 set assists.
Madi Moore and Sarah Wilson led Fremont in digs.
The Tigers will compete Saturday in the Millard West Tournament. Fremont will open against Gretna at 10 a.m. in pool play and then will face the host school at 11.
In the freshmen match, Fremont defeated North Star 25-12, 25-19. Trista Lott had six aces for the Tigers. Grace Blick had four kills.