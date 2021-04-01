Tigers track takes second in Columbus

The Fremont boys track team finished runner-up at the Columbus Invite Thursday.

The Tigers tallied 147 points, trailing winner Kearney, who won with 166 points.

Tyson Baker had a standout day for the Tigers, winning the 400m with a time of 50.77, taking second in the 800m in 2:04.71 and running in Fremont’s 4x400m relay along side Micah Moore, Drew Sellon and Braden Taylor, which finished second with a time of 3:34.27.

Taylor beat Baker in the 800m, edging out his teammate by four seconds, 2:00.48.

Sellon won the pole vault, clearing 14’. Teammate Michael Dalton finished in second with a final height of 11’6”.

Moore added a first place finish in the 200m, beating Millard West’s Evan Meyersick by .19 seconds with a time of 22.62.

Carter Waters and Owen Wagner took first and second in the 3,200m with Waters clocking in at 9:42.24 and Wagner at 9:45.10.

The long distance duo combined with Nolan Miller took claim the top three spots in the 1,600m with Miller securing the top spot in 4:30.12 followed by Wagner in 4:30.81 and Waters in 4:31.39.