Tigers track takes second in Columbus
  • Updated
FRE_040221_FHS Track_p1.jpg

Fremont's Tyson Baker runs in the 4x400m relay at the Lincoln Northeast Relays. At the Columbus track meet Thursday, Baker won the 400m and helped the 4x400m relay team to a race win.

 Troy Bracker Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys track team finished runner-up at the Columbus Invite Thursday.

The Tigers tallied 147 points, trailing winner Kearney, who won with 166 points.

Tyson Baker had a standout day for the Tigers, winning the 400m with a time of 50.77, taking second in the 800m in 2:04.71 and running in Fremont’s 4x400m relay along side Micah Moore, Drew Sellon and Braden Taylor, which finished second with a time of 3:34.27.

Taylor beat Baker in the 800m, edging out his teammate by four seconds, 2:00.48.

Sellon won the pole vault, clearing 14’. Teammate Michael Dalton finished in second with a final height of 11’6”.

Moore added a first place finish in the 200m, beating Millard West’s Evan Meyersick by .19 seconds with a time of 22.62.

Carter Waters and Owen Wagner took first and second in the 3,200m with Waters clocking in at 9:42.24 and Wagner at 9:45.10.

The long distance duo combined with Nolan Miller took claim the top three spots in the 1,600m with Miller securing the top spot in 4:30.12 followed by Wagner in 4:30.81 and Waters in 4:31.39.

Brady Walter took third in the high jump, clearing 5’10”. He also took fourth in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.26.

Mark Mendoza finished a slot behind Walter, taking fifth in 16.33.

Mendoza also placed in the 300m hurdles, finishing third with a time of 42.94.

Nathan Osness added a fifth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 46’.

Fremont returns to the track Tuesday, traveling to Bellevue East for the Bellevue East Invitational.

