LINCOLN - Fremont punched their tickets to six individual finals and five relay finals out of Friday’s preliminary races at the Class A state meet host at the Devaney Center.

The girls team accounted for seven finals spots - five individuals and two relays - and all but one being in the championship heat.

“The girls really lit the fire for us,” said Fremont coach David Struble.

The two relays to make it out of the opening day were the 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.

“The goal coming in was to really load the 200 and 400 free relay to try and make it into the ‘A’ finals and we did that on both of them,” Struble said.

The quartet of Madelyn Buck, Jane Busboom, Lizzie Meyer and Ryleigh Schroeter swim both races, logging a 1:39.87 in the 200-yard freestyle for the seventh fastest time and a 3:39.20 - an eight second drop from their seed time - in the longer relay for a fifth place finish.

Buck, Busboom and Schroeter all also advanced in an individual race.

Buck notched a finals appearance in the 50-yard freestyle, turning in a 24.69 for a sixth place finish and also earned a spot in the consolation finals of the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.11.

Busboom and Meyer are the alternatives for the consolation finals for the 50-yard freestyle, finishing 17th and 18th in the prelims respectively. Meyer had to win a swim off against Elkhorn’s Bella Nordaker to claim the 18th spot .

“She swam that 200 free relay, helped our girls get into the finals then had to quickly come back and ended up with a personal best time,” Struble said.

Meyer also had a 24th place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.49.

Busboom secured the final spot in the championship finals of the 100-yard backstroke, claiming the eighth spot with a time of 59.25.

Schroeter turned in a 1:56.93, five seconds faster than her seed time, to jump up to the seventh spot in the qualifying portion.

The sophomore’s biggest drop in time came in the 500-yard freestyle. She shaved 17 seconds off her qualifying time to jump up into the championship flight with a seventh place finish in 5:18.88.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Alexis Rasmussen, Kami Spilinek, Charlotte Vech and Kiera Spilinek finished 23rd with a time of 2:01.51.

On the boys side, Connor Christ was the lone Tigers to make through to the championship finals in an individual event.

The senior moved up one spot from his seeding to finish sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.18.

“Connor knew he had a big swim coming,” Struble said. “He knew he just had to put it together.”

The Fremont boy’s other four advancers all moved on into the consolation finals.

“The boys side of the meet is so fast, there is a lot of Division I caliber athletes that it’s tough to sneak into the top eight,” Struble said.

All three relay squads made it through the qualifying portion for the Tigers.

The 200-yard medley relay, swam by Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, John Monson and Cade Arnett, started things off with a 1:39.38 to finish in 10th.

The 200-yard freestyle - Monson, Arnett, Gabe Christ and Connor Christ - rolled to a time of 1:21.11 to finish 11th.

The same group capped the day off with a 14th place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking in 3:25.24, dropping eight seconds off their qualifying time.

Monson secured the last spot in the consolation finals for Fremont, just missing the championship heat by .1 seconds in the 200-yard IM. The senior recorded a time of 1:58.41.

“His goal was to get into that ‘A’ final and he dropped time, but everyone else dropped time too and that’s just how it goes sometimes,” Struble said. “Still had a great race.”

Other Tigers who didn’t advance out of Fremont include: Lamson (58.22, 27th, 100-yard backstroke), Jacob Hanson (1:53.19, 25th, 200-yard freestyle and 51.87, 31st, 100-yard freestyle), Gabe Christ (23.64, 30th, 50-yard freestyle and 26th, 51.22, 100-yard freestyle) and Arnett (51.42, 27th, 100-yard freestyle).

Swimming resumes at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center for the championship and consolation finals.