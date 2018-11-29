LINCOLN — The Kelly Flynn era at Fremont High School got off to a successful start on Thursday night.
The Tigers used a 22-0 third quarter run to take the lead and then held off a rally by Lincoln East to defeat the Spartans 60-54 in the opening round of the Early Bird Classic.
Freshman Taylor McCabe, who scored a team-high 20 points for the Tigers, had eight in the first half. East, though, led 25-21 at the break.
The Tigers opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run. Senior Tessa Chicoine capped the surge with a basket that put the Tigers up 27-25.
East answered with an 8-0 run of its own. Skylar Kreifels started it with a basket that was followed by consecutive 3-point shots by Delaney Roberts and Charley Bovaird. The latter field goal put East up 33-27.
Then the Tigers took over.
McCabe started it with a jumper. Chicoine, freshmen Macy Bryant and Mya Larson and junior Emma Shepard added points during the 22-0 blitz. Two McCabe free throws capped the run and put FHS up 49-33 heading to the final period.
East didn’t go away quietly. Kreifels ended the scoring drought with a 3-point basket with 7:40 remaining. Her shot started a 15-0 run by the Spartans. Kreifels’ hoop with 3:55 cut the deficit to 49-48.
The Tigers withstood the charge and responded with a 7-0 run that started with a free throw by junior Sydney Golladay and was capped by a Chicoine basket.
Boivard’s 3 did help East pull to within 56-52 with 1:02 remaining, but Larson and McCabe scored baskets down the stretch.
Chicoine, a transfer from Lincoln Christian, and Shepard had nine points apiece. Larson added seven while Bryant had six.
The Tigers will now play either Millard West or Lincoln Pius in the championship game at 2:45 Saturday in the Al Bahe Gymnasium. East will play in the consolation round at 1 p.m.
Box Score
Fremont 10 11 28 11 — 60
East 12 13 8 21 — 54
Fremont — Taylor McCabe 20, Macy Bryant 6, Tessa Chicoine 9, Emma Shepard 9, Mya Larson 7, Madi Moore 5, Jaylee Cone 3, Sydney Golladay.