Motivation isn't lacking for the Fremont High School football team.
The Tigers qualified for the Class A state playoffs in 2017, but last year they missed out on the postseason with a 2-7 record. The players, led by a group of seniors, are intent on making it back.
"As a collective group, this is probably the most driven (team) we've had," Fremont coach Seth McClain said. "We don't have to get on them about things. They've taken ownership and that was neat to watch this summer. They wanted to be pushed and they pushed the guys around them to get better. They are a bunch of kids that really like football and like being around each other."
Junior Jack Cooper is expected to be at quarterback. Cooper was a backup last year to Brody Sintek, who is now playing baseball at Wayne State. As a sophomore, Cooper completed 8 of 14 passes for 75 yards and also rushed 30 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns. His season was cut short due to a knee injury, but he has fully recovered from offseason surgery.
"Jack is a solid-character kid and someone the kids respect," McClain said. "He is a lead-by-example player. He does everything you ask of him and he'll do anything for his teammates."
Fremont Tribune All-Area running back Cody Carlson graduated in May, but a trio of players will look to lead the rushing attack, including Jax Sorensen, a 5-foot-8, 150-pound sophomore.
"Jax is really something with the ball in his hands," McClain said. "He is like tackling air. He reminds me a lot of Danny Woodhead when he was at North Platte. He isn't the biggest guy, but he is shifty."
Mitchell Baxa, a 6-2, 185-pound senior, will give opponents a different look.
"Mitchell is a bruiser," McClain said. "He has big legs and has really improved."
Sophomore Micah Moore (6-0, 155) is also in the mix.
"Micah has a nice burst," McClain said. "All three of them do well catching the ball. Those are three guys we really like."
Junior Dawson Glause (5-11, 150) is the top returning receiver. He caught 20 balls for 151 yards last fall. Also back is senior Jon Kment (5-9, 150), who hauled in eight catches for 79 yards as a junior.
"Dawson was one of the reasons the (First State Bank) baseball team almost made nationals," McClain said. "He is a talented human being. Kment is a solid kid and a good worker. No one will outwork him. He'll play a lot of different positions for us."
Elmwood-Murdock transfer Massimo Lojing, a 6-0, 160-pound senior, joins juniors Conner Richmond and Tyler Downey and sophomore Drew Sellon as other threats at receiver.
"Conner has improved a ton and he reminds me a lot of Jake Sellon (a former FHS receiver now on the University of Nebraska track team)," McClain said. "Drew has had a nice camp and has good hands. Tyler is a lanky kid who is really coming into his own."
Senior Carter Newill returns at tight end. He caught 15 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown last fall. He'll also see time at fullback. McClain also likes the potential of senior Seth Redding.
The Tigers lost All-Area standout Jackson Ritchhart, now playing for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, to graduation, but the offensive line isn't lacking size or talent.
Junior Boone Gray (6-3, 260) will be at left tackle. He was slated to start last fall before breaking his ankle at the end of fall camp. Carter Richmond (6-1, 270) will be at left guard while Keegan Menning (6-5, 300) returns at right guard. The right tackle is senior Kade Richardson (6-5, 305). At center will either be Sergio Chavez (5-6, 250) or Jesus Morales (6-2, 240).
The Tigers utilized Carlson's skills last fall, but they hope to have a more balanced attack in 2019.
"A lot of it is dictated by what the defense gives us, but Jack has worked extremely hard on his passing game," McClain said. "He has worked his tail off on that. I think if we want to -- or need to -- we can definitely put the ball up in the air. That will open up our running game."
Those offensive linemen will also play prominent roles on the defensive side.
Carter Richmond and Gray are scheduled to be at the ends while Menning and Richardson will be on the interior of the line.
"Going up against the competition we do in Class A football, we have to give those guys some rest," McClain said. "We have another group that looks good."
That group includes 6-3 senior Esteban Soler and 6-2, 230-pound Quintin Rudder at ends and juniors Cody Beed and Alex Hernandez on the inside.
"I think those guys are just as solid as the first group," McClain said. "It helps us that we can bring them in without much of a drop off."
Newill and Redding head the linebacker corps that will also get a boost by the return of senior Colton McCurdy. He played significant minutes as a sophomore, but missed last season due to an injury.
"Those three guys like to hit you," McClain said.
Baxa, senior Mason Moore and junior Kayden Garges are candidates at outside linebacker. Glause will be at free safety to lead the secondary.
"Dawson can cover an awful lot of ground," McClain said.
Lojing and junior Jace Lamkins are in the hunt to start at corner while Kment, Conner Richmond, junior Connor Stone and Sellon will also see significant time in the secondary.
"We have some dudes that can play back there," McClain said.
McClain said no starting role is safe on this team.
"The good thing is that you can't have a bad day," he said. "If you have a bad day, then you will get your spot taken."
Lamkins, who averaged 29.5 yards on 16 punts last year, returns as the punter and is likely to handle the kicking duties. McClain, though, also is encouraged by the development of sophomore Valentin Ventura.
"It is hard enough to have one kicker, so it is really nice to have two," McClain said.
McClain believes the Tigers have the confidence to do well this season.
"To be good, you have to think you are good," he said. "That is part of it. You have to have that between the ears and I think these kids think they can be pretty good. ... We have a lot of good things in place. We just have to stay on the path and not lose sight of what is important and that is the relationships and staying together as a team."