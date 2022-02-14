Tigers weather Kearney's upset bid

Fremont weathered Kearney’s best punch Saturday before ultimately pulling away for a 74-62 win.
“That’s what we need,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We knew Kearney was going to be quick and they were super quick.”
The Bearcats speed kept the visitors within a possession as late as 53-53 with seven minutes to play in the contest.
McKenna Murphy provided the scoring push to give Fremont some separation, connecting on three’s on back-to-back possessions to make it a 61-58 game in favor of the Tigers.
“She’s knocked down three or four three’s in a lot of game, but the thing I was really proud of her at the end, she took it on with some of Kearney’s bigs, battling for rebounds,” Flynn said.
Fremont closed the game on a 13-4 run to move to 20-2 on the season.
Taylor McCabe led the Tigers with 19 points despite being held without a three-point make for the first time this season.
Murphy tallied 18 points and Macy Bryant went for 17 points and eight rebounds. Sarah Shepard rounded out the scorers in double-figures with 11.
Bella Keaton notched nine points as all 74 of Fremont’s points came from its starting line-up.
Fremont travels to Lincoln North Star Friday for its next contest