Tigers weather Kearney's upset bid

Fremont weathered Kearney’s best punch Saturday before ultimately pulling away for a 74-62 win.

“That’s what we need,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We knew Kearney was going to be quick and they were super quick.”

The Bearcats speed kept the visitors within a possession as late as 53-53 with seven minutes to play in the contest.

McKenna Murphy provided the scoring push to give Fremont some separation, connecting on three’s on back-to-back possessions to make it a 61-58 game in favor of the Tigers.

“She’s knocked down three or four three’s in a lot of game, but the thing I was really proud of her at the end, she took it on with some of Kearney’s bigs, battling for rebounds,” Flynn said.

Fremont closed the game on a 13-4 run to move to 20-2 on the season.

Taylor McCabe led the Tigers with 19 points despite being held without a three-point make for the first time this season.

Murphy tallied 18 points and Macy Bryant went for 17 points and eight rebounds. Sarah Shepard rounded out the scorers in double-figures with 11.

Bella Keaton notched nine points as all 74 of Fremont’s points came from its starting line-up.

Fremont travels to Lincoln North Star Friday for its next contest

