Tigers win district opener over Omaha North

Fremont won its A-3 district opening game Saturday, fending off Omaha North 3-0 on a wet, windy day.

“The weather wasn’t fun, but the kids found a way to come out with a win,” said Fremont coach Sean Murphy.

It took both teams first the 20 minutes of the opening half to settle in on the wet turf at Heedum Field after the game was moved from the Tigers typical home field of Christensen Field, a grass pitch.

“We are one of the few teams that doesn’t play or practice on turf and then you add in the precipitation and the wind, it’s like playing on a gym floor, so it takes some getting used to,” Murphy said.

Edgar Morales broke the scoreless tie in the 23rd minute, snapping a header across the goal off a feed from Alexis Paz for the game-winning goal.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the closing second of the opening half as Joel Barcenes broke away on a run, sliding one past the Vikings keeper with 21 seconds left before halftime.

“Getting the last goal right before half was a big one for us,” Murphy said.

Fremont tacked on its final goal of the game three m minutes into the second half with Alex Trinidad finishing off a pass from Barcenes to set the final score.

The Tigers played down a man for the final 26 minutes after a red card was enforced on a high kick.

“It allowed them to possess the ball more and kept the ball off our feet because there is always someone open basically, but we still had opportunities to add goals here and there,” Murphy said.

Fremont was able to maintain its shutout - the third of the season for keeper Caleb Kirby and the Tigers defense.

Fremont will face the district’s top team in the semifinals Papillion-La Vista South at 6 p.m. Monday.

