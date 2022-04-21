Tigers win final home game over Grand Island

Fremont boys soccer shutout Grand Island on Senior Night Thursday, 3-0.

The Tigers pounced quickly on the Islanders with Christian Andrade finding the back of the net 40 seconds into the game.

Fremont doubled its lead in the 12th minute on a Jason Magana goal - the first of his career - to go up 2-0.

Grand Island gave up an own goal in the second half to finish off the scoring.

Caleb Kirby picked up the win in net, securing a clean sheet for the second time this season.

The win snaps a five-game losing skid for the Tigers following Monday's 4-3 loss at Norfolk.

Alexis Paz scored a pair of goals in the losing effort while Alex Trinidad added the third Fremont goal.

The final game of the regular season comes on Monday for Fremont as the Tigers travel to Lincoln East.

