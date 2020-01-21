The Fremont Bowling Club won three of the four divisions during a tournament Sunday at 30 Bowl.
The varsity boys took top honors and had three earn all-tournament recognition.
Cole Macaluso was first on the all-tournament first team with high games of 206, 259 and 278 for a 743 series. Christopher Emmons was second on the first team with high games of 203 and 246 and a 628 series.
Camden McKenzie was third on the all-tournament second team with a high game of 205 and a series of 568.
Cooper Phillips had a high game of 218 and Nate Stinemates recorded a 223.
The varsity girls finished second. Hailey Sickels was second on the all-tourney first team with a high game of 245 and a series of 599. Hayleigh Johnson was fourth on the all-tournament first squad with a series of 554.
In the junior varsity division, both the girls and boys finished first.
Lexi Montoya, Hannah Bowling and Kailynn Valentine earned the top three spots on the all-tournament first team. Montoya had a high game of 183 and a series of 507. Bowling had a best game of 227 and a series of 503. Valentine had a 356 series.
Alex Reissen and Steven Bowling Jr. earned all-tournament first-team berths for the boys. Reissen was first with a high game of 222 and a series of 566. Bowling had a high game of 224 and a 539 series.
Nathan Wusk (third) and Logan Kunzweiler (fifth) made the all-tournament second team. Wusk had a 506 series. Kunzweiler had a high game of 202 and a 499 series.