Tigers win regular season finale; open playoffs on Sunday

The Fremont High School club hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 4-1 win over Papillion Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.
The Tigers finished 18-9-3 and begin the High School Hockey 2020 Tournament Sunday at the Tim Moylan Tranquility Iceplex in Omaha.
Fremont jumped on the Monarchs early with three goals in the first period.
Wes Rademacher opened the scoring at the 6:30 mark with a goal off a feed from Jacob Ten Kley.
Ty Hallberg scored the eventual game-winner with 1:44 to play in the first. Cal Miller and Jax Sorensen earned assists on the goal.
Hunter Griffis scored 14 seconds later on assists from Hallberg and Miller to take a 3-0 lead into the second period.
Hallberg made it 4-0 in the second period on an assist from Rademacher.
Sam Pribyl scored Papillion’s lone goal. Brady Fitzpatrick was credited with the assist.
Aaron Petty got the win in goal for Fremont. He ended with seven saves.
Fremont will enter the tournament on Sunday as the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 4 Tri-City at 4 p.m. Tri-City ended 19-10-1 on the year. They defeated Fremont 4-2 win on Jan. 19 in Kearney and then beat the Tigers 4-3 in the front end of a doubleheader on Feb. 2 in Kearney. The two teams skated to a 3-3 tie in the second game.
Millard West is the top seed in the tournament and Creighton Prep the No. 2 seed. Elkhorn is the No. 3 seed.
Omaha Metro (No. 6), Papillion (No. 7), Westside (No. 8 seed), Millard North (No. 9), Millard South (No. 10) and Lincoln (No. 11) all play early play-in games on Sunday.
FREMONT 4, PAPILLION 1
Fremont 3 1 0 — 4
Papillion 0 0 1 — 1
Scoring
First Period—1, F, Wes Rademacher (Jacob Ten Kley), 6:30; 2, F, Ty Hallberg (Cal Miller, Jax Sorensen), 1:44; 3, F, Hunter Griffis (Halberg and Miller), 1:30.
Second period—4, F, Hallberg (Rademacher).
Third period—5, P, Sam Pribyl (Brady Fitzpatrick).
Goalies—F, Aaron Petty, (8 shots-7 saves), 36:00; P, Joey Howell, (25-21), 36:00.