Tigers win regular season finale; open playoffs on Sunday

The Fremont High School club hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 4-1 win over Papillion Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

The Tigers finished 18-9-3 and begin the High School Hockey 2020 Tournament Sunday at the Tim Moylan Tranquility Iceplex in Omaha.

Fremont jumped on the Monarchs early with three goals in the first period.

Wes Rademacher opened the scoring at the 6:30 mark with a goal off a feed from Jacob Ten Kley.

Ty Hallberg scored the eventual game-winner with 1:44 to play in the first. Cal Miller and Jax Sorensen earned assists on the goal.

Hunter Griffis scored 14 seconds later on assists from Hallberg and Miller to take a 3-0 lead into the second period.

Hallberg made it 4-0 in the second period on an assist from Rademacher.

Sam Pribyl scored Papillion’s lone goal. Brady Fitzpatrick was credited with the assist.

Aaron Petty got the win in goal for Fremont. He ended with seven saves.

