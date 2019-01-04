COLUMBUS — Fremont High School boys basketball coach Mark Williams was pretty sure his team would be ready to play Friday night against Columbus.
The Tigers didn’t disappoint.
Austin Callahan scored 22 points, including connecting on six 3-point field goals, to lead the Tigers to a 59-31 win over the Discoverers. The win, the team’s second in a row, improves the Tigers to 2-8 heading into Friday night’s game against Lincoln Southwest.
“We earned this with the way we practiced these last three days,” Williams said. “We had three of our best days of practice. Beating Lincoln Northeast (in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament) helped give us some energy.”
Columbus got the Tigers’ attention by scoring the first five points of the game, but Fremont responded by ending the opening quarter on a 15-0 run.
“After the 5-0 start, I thought we held them in check for most of the game,” Williams said.
The Discoverers fought back from the 10-point deficit to close to 20-16 on a free throw by freshman Ernest Hausmann. The Tigers, though, upped the advantage to 29-21 at halftime.
Fremont’s defense shut down the Discoverers for most of the third quarter. Caden Curry had a traditional three-point play during a 12-0 run. A basket by Dillon Dix capped the surge and put the Tigers up 41-21.
Columbus didn’t score in the second half until center Kade Nelson hit a field goal with :45 left in the third period. The Tigers led 44-23 entering the final eight minutes.
“We defended well tonight and really took a step in the right direction,” Williams said. “We want to keep this going.”
Callahan was the offensive stalwart for the Tigers with his best game of the season.
“Austin Callahan was dynamite tonight,” Williams said.
Nelson led Columbus, 2-6, with 13 points.
Fremont will host Southwest on Friday and then will travel to Omaha Bryan on Jan. 12.
Box Score
Fremont 15 14 15 15 — 59
Columbus 5 16 2 8 — 31
Fremont — Dawson Glause 2, Caden Curry 9, Austin Callahan 22, Triston Keeney 5, Dillon Dix 4, Micah Moore 6, Jesse Runge 5, Aidan Queen 6.
Columbus — Sam Kwapnioski 1, Garrett Esch 7, Sam Nelson 2, Landon Thompson 2, Cole Wilcox 3, Ernest Hausmann 2, Kade Nelson 13, Ean Luebbe 1.