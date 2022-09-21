Tigers win steak ends at nine after splitting with Grand Island

Fremont's win streak ended at nine games after splits its doubleheader with Grand Island Tuesday.

The Tigers won the opening game 5-3 then lost the second game 10-4.

Fremont rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs.

Ella Cooper's pop fly was misplayed by the Islanders, allowing Jenna McClain, who reached on a fielder's choice, to score.

Cooper came in on an RBI single from Maggie McClain.

Fremont tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Tatum Moore, scoring Avery Gossett, who reached on an error.

Cooper shut the door in the top of the seventh with back-to-back strikeouts to finished the day with 11 K's. In the win she scattered eight hits and allowed three earned runs.

Grand Island grabbed the lead in the top of the first with a solo home run.

Fremont took the lead with two runs in the bottom on an RBI triple from Cooper and a sacrifice fly from Maggie McClain.

Grand Island tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth then took a 3-2 lead in the fifth to set up Fremont's comeback effort.

Fremont fizzled after a hot start in game two, taking a 3-1 lead after one inning of action only for Grand Island to hang six runs in the top of the second to put the game out of reach.

Back-to-back singles by Cooper and Maggie McClain drove in the first Fremont runs of the inning.

Zoey Bisson added the third with an RBI double.

Grand Island answered with six runs in the top of the second to put the game out of reach, 7-3.

The Tigers got a run back in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Maggie McClain to score Cooper, but the Islanders put up two runs in the top of the fourth to erase Fremont's indent into the deficit.

Fremont will host a triangular with Omaha Bryan and South Sioux City Thursday at Schilke Fields.

The Tigers will play at 4 p.m. against South Sioux City and 7 p.m. against Bryan.

In junior varsity action, Fremont won on a walk-off grand slam by Ayla Matheny to secure a 7-6 victory.