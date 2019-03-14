Brady Timm of Yutan has been named to the All-East Central Nebraska Conference boys basketball team.
Timm is joined on the first team by Cam Binder of Class C-1 state champion Auburn, Freeman teammates Tyler Adams and Trey Yates and Carter Bornemeier of Elmwood-Murdock.
Timm helped the Chieftains finish as the Class C-2 state runner-up in Lincoln last weekend. He averaged 12 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 rebounds per game.
"Brady was our floor general," Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. "He was a beast on both sides of the ball and he had a great state tournament."
Trey Knudsen and Colby Tichota of the Chieftains were named to the second team.
Knudsen averaged 15 points and three assists per game. He shot 47 percent from 3-point land.
"He was also a good defender for us," Petersen said.
Tichota averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds per game. Other second-team picks include junior JT Haag of Mead, who averaged 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, 6-6 center Josh Lambert of Auburn and Lane Fox of Conestoga.
The third team includes: Brady Ideus of Freeman, Brady Geise of Louisville, Eli Warning of JCC, Noah Willey of Elmwood-Murdock and Dylan Johnson of Malcolm.
Hunter Pickworth of Mead and Jason Simon of Yutan were honorable mention selections.
The first team for the girls includes Weeping Water teammates Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett, Ashley Teten of Auburn, Meagan Mackling of Louisville and Brooklyn Minzel of Malcolm.
Molly Davis and Rylie Jones of Yutan head the second team.
Davis, a 5-7 junior, averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
"She was a big reason why we won 20 games," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. "She handled the ball most of the time and was a good decision-maker for us."
Jones, a 5-7 sophomore, contributed 10.5 points and 3 assists per game.
"She rarely came off the floor," Henkel said. "Quickness, ball handling and attacking the basket are her strengths."
Other second-team picks included; McKenzie Teten of Malcolm, Addison Dorn of Freeman and Avery Heard of Louisville.
Jordan Winkler and Faye Jacobsen of Louisville, Lauren Justesen of Elmwood-Murdock, Sydnie Reeves of Auburn and Dakotah Ludemann of JCC were named to the third team.
Honorable mention picks included Emily Hebenstriet and Delaney Patocka of Mead and Yutan teammates Lynn Smith and Taylor Arensberg.