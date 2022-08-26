Titans pull away from Tigers in second half

Papillion-La Vista South pulled away for a 35-19 victory of Fremont Friday night at Heedum field with back-to-back third quarter scores.

"We came out and tried to make a few adjustments, but we lost some bodies - two, three pretty key guys as we went along and our depth showed a little bit," said Fremont coach Lee Jennings.

The Tigers trailed by one 14-13, going into the halftime break after a touchdown on their opening possession and a pair of Nate Jones field goals, but never found a way to pull in front in the second half.

The Titans found the end zone on a 34-yard strike on the first possession of the second half to open up a 21-13 lead.

After Fremont misplayed the ensuing kickoff to start at the nine yard line, the Tigers failed to escape the shadow of their own goal posts, giving the Titans plus field position.

Papillion-La Vista turned it into seven more points with a 12-yard run, extending the advantage to 28-13 with four minutes, 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

Brooks Eyler briefly breathed life into the Tigers, scooting his way through the Titans defense for a 65-yard touchdown on a screen pass, the first varsity touchdown for the sophomore.

Eyler also rushed for 61 yards on 12 touchdowns.

The point after attempt was blocked, leaving Fremont still trailing two scores at 28-19.

Fremont had a chance to turn the game around after Papillion-La Vista South missed a 40-yard field goal with just over 11 minutes to play

The Tigers' possession ended at midfield on a failed fourth down attempt.

The Titans ran out the majority of the final seven minutes before sealing the win with its third score of the second half.

Fremont jumped on Papillion-La Vista South early, striking for the first points of the night on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Cunnings to Jackson Cyza.

Cunnings finished the night 16 of 27 for 252 yards and two scores through the air while the Titans limited his rushing ability to 69 yards on 12 carries.

The Titans answered on their next drive, tying the game at 7-7, where it'd stand until the second quarter.

Fremont sandwiched a Titans touchdown in the second frame with a pair of Jones' field goals - a 37-yard to go up 10-7 and a 40-yard boot as the half expired.

Benny Alfaro led Fremont's defense with 10 tackles, eight solo.

This is the first 0-2 start for Fremont since the 2016 season.

"It's a Class A schedule and we knew when it came out in February that there wasn't an easy game on the schedule, that's just the way that it is," Jennings said. "We've got to keep everyone together and united. And they are going to do it, we just got to keep them together and believing that we are going to finish a game and come through with a win."

The Tigers hit the road for the first time this fall next week, traveling to Kearney (1-0) Friday.

The Bearcats took down Lincoln East 14-6 in their season opener.