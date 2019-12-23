A hard-fought affair saw Class C-1’s top-ranked Lincoln Christian down Fremont Bergan 47-40 on Saturday night in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
The win improves the Crusaders to 7-0.
“In playing against Lincoln Christian, it is truly ‘pick your poison,’” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Are you going to pick to take away (6-foot-4) Olivia Hollenbeck and give up the 3-pointer or are you going to let her have her way on the interior and take away the perimeter shot? We chose to take away the interior and we did a great job holding her to only five points. However, we gave up nine 3-pointers as a result.”
The Crusaders were led in scoring by Makylee (14 points) and Ashlynn (11 points) Ailes with Barrett Power grabbing 11 rebounds and contributing three steals on the defensive side of the ball. The Crusaders were helped by their stellar defense, racking up 15 steals.
“I didn’t like the way we started, I have a lot of respect for Bergan and their team and we knew they were going to come out and play hard until the end and that is why it is so important to start off well,” Crusaders’ coach Nick Orduna said. “We responded after a rough first quarter and had a really good second quarter. We did some things different in the second half to slow what they were doing and that was big for us.”
The Lady Knights led 13-6 after one quarter before the Crusaders led 24-22 at halftime.
Orduna said a defensive adjustment helped the Crusaders seize control.
“I think the difference was our defense. We switched to a 3-2 defense and took away their perimeter shooting and I feel it also took away their dribble-drive which is a big strength of theirs,” Orduna said. “When we’re able to get stops and execute, we were able to build up a lead fast.”
Pribnow agreed that the defensive change was big for the Crusaders.
“We really struggled to get anything going against it,” he said. “Their defense forced us into a handful of turnovers and made it difficult for us to get the ball in the paint.”
Lauren Baker (13 points, seven rebounds) and Allie DeGroff(10 points, 13 rebounds) led the Lady Knights. Sophomore Adisyn Mendlik hit 3 of 6 shots from 3-point land to finish with nine points.
“They are a very good team and we were right there with them the entire way,” Pribnow said. “I was very pleased with the way they played this week. It really seems like our girls are getting used to playing with one another. It will be nice to take some time off for Christmas to get healthy before we jump into our grueling January schedule.”
The Lady Knights will face Omaha Roncalli at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
Box Score
Lincoln Christian 6 18 13 10 — 47
Fremont Bergan 13 9 10 8 — 40
Lincoln Christian — Barrett Power 5, Makylee Ailes 14, Ashlynn Ailes 11, Allyson Korte 4, Alexis Johnson 8, O. Hellenbeck 5.
Fremont Bergan — Adisyn Mendlik 9, Lily Bojasnki 3, Kaia McIntyre 4, Allie DeGroff 10, Lauren Baker 13, Hannah Frost 1.