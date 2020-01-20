NORTH BEND — The top-ranked girls basketball team in Class C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald thwarted Fremont Bergan’s upset bid on Saturday afternoon.
Cierra Kluthe scored 13 points to lead North Bend to a 47-37 win over the Lady Knights. Kaitlyn Emanuel added 12 points while Lauren Emanuel finished with eight.
The victory improves the Tigers to 14-0 while the Class D-1 Lady Knights fall to 7-6 with a schedule heavy with C-1 and C-2 schools.
“You don’t want to focus on moral victories, but I think the girls realize we’ve been playing some really good teams like West Point-Beemer, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and North Bend,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “I don’t know if another team in D-1 other than Pender has been more tested than us, but we are really starting to play some good basketball. We’re playing well against good opponents and getting better.”
North Bend led 20-17 at halftime before Kluthe hit consecutive baskets to stretch the lead to seven points. Bergan battled back, though, as Allie DeGroff’s field goal off a Lauren Baker assist cut the lead to 28-24 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
Bergan stayed within striking distance during the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Baker’s bank shot made it 37-32 with about 4 minutes left, but the Tigers ended the game on a 10-5 run that included a Kaitlyn Emanuel traditional three-point play.
“They have good length and athleticism,” Pribnow said. “I think it was more of a factor on the defensive side. It seemed like we really had to work for every point we got. They are all 5-9 and they switch every screen on the perimeter. They are just very tough defensively.”
DeGroff led the Lady Knights with 17 points and Baker added 13. Kaia McIntyre (four) and Hannah Frost (three) completed the scoring.
“Allie showed she has the ability to step out on the perimeter and hit shots by hitting a 3,” Pribnow said. “She has had a back issue that we continue to monitor, but she is providing a spark for us.”
Bergan plays Thursday at Lincoln Lutheran before hosting Columbus Scotus on Friday night.
The Tigers play Tuesday night at Scotus before playing Friday night at Oakland-Craig.
Box Score
Bergan 9 8 7 13 — 37
North Bend 9 11 11 16 — 47
Bergan — Allie DeGroff 17, Lauren Baker 13, Kaia Mcintyre 4, Hannah Frost 3.
North Bend — Cierra Kluthe 13, Kaitlyn Emanuel 12, Lauren Emanuel 8, Sydney Emanuel 6, Megan Ortmeier 4, Hannah Williams 3.