The Fremont boys cross country team is chasing history.

No Class A boys team has ever won four-straight team titles -Lincoln Southeast three-peated twice, once in the 1980’s and again at the end of the 90’s. No Tiger has ever won back-to-back individual state titles.

That’s what’s on the line for Fremont in 2023.

“Every year that we’ve won, we’ve lost a good contingent of guys and then managed to come back strong and that’s obviously the goal again this year, but you can only control your area,” said Fremont boys coach Sean McMahon. “I think we’re going to have a very strong team, but we know there are going to be other teams that are going to be considerably stronger than last year and we’ll have to see how we stack up.”

The Tigers earned the nod as the No. 1 team in the preseason coaches poll, racking up eight first place votes. Lincoln Pius X and Millard West received two and three votes, respectively.

“We know that there are five or six teams that, after watching what they did last spring, took a big, big leap,” McMahon said. “We want to be in the conversation with those five or six teams, but it’s a tall order. We’re excited for the challenge.”

Fremont’s title hopes start with the man at the front of the pack, junior Juan Gonzalez.

He blazed his path as the man to beat with a sprint to the finish line in Kearney last October to become Fremont’s first individual champion in 15 years.

“It feels a bit different, this year it feels like I have a lot more pressure on me and that I’ve got more to prove,” Gonzalez said.

The path to repeat won’t be easy for Gonzalez as eight of last year’s Top 10 state finishers all return.

“There are probably five guys faster than a given year’s number one all wanting to be that guy, so it’s about staying patient and not worrying about where you’re at in the moment and not looking at places,” McMahon said. “He’s an end of the year racer because he just likes to race.”

Behind Gonzalez, the Tigers are anchored by senior Wes Pleskac and junior Noah Miller, the other remaining members of last year’s title squad. Pleskac is coming off a sixth place finish while Miller crossed in 24th place.

Filling out the back half of the five runners needed for a team score will be Fremont’s early season project.

A strong group of juniors, who worked their craft at the junior varsity level last year, will have a chance to fill the ranks. They include Jase LaDay, Raymond Rise and Mason Nau. Senior Gabe Read is also in the mix along with sophomore Jackson Pleskac.

The Fremont girls cross country team is searching for improvement while leaning on a strong senior class coming into the year.

“We’re going to be better as a team if we can keep our groups together and finish strong,” said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon. “We have some young girls that we hope to bring along throughout the season.”

The Tigers return their two top runners in seniors Chloe Hemmer and Maris Dahl in addition to senior Ayva Darmento and sophomore Maya Wagner off last year’s sixth place finishing squad.

Hemmer is coming off a 24th place finish at state last year while Dahl was a spot back in the standings.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of mileage and getting through it,” Hemmer said of her summer of preparation. “I think this is going to be one of my best years. I think I’ve progressed really well throughout high school, so I’m excited.”

The Tigers will be looking to both Hemmer and Dahl to lead the way.

“They’ve been really consistent in putting in a strong set of mileage and increasing it throughout the year,” Beth McMahon said.

Both Fremont squads will start their season out of state, taking part in the Augustana Twilight meet Friday night. The varsity girls races is slated for 7:40 p.m. with the boys race to follow around 8:10 p.m.

The Tigers first race on Nebraska soil will be their home meet at Valley View Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 7.