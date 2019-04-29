There wasn’t much drama Friday in the race for the Arlington Invitational team championship at the Fremont Golf Club.
Oakland-Craig took care of that.
Ian Lundquist of the Knights captured medalist honors by shooting a 77 (38-39). His other four teammates also cracked the top 16 as O-C finished with a 340. Yutan was second with a 364 while Wahoo High (376) and Fremont Bergan (385) were third and fourth, respectively.
Colten Thomsen shot an 84 and was fifth for O-C. Teammate Gunnar Ray was sixth with an 87 while Jared Mulder was 13th a 92. Thomas Maline finished 16th with a 94.
Bergan coach Chris Rainforth was pleased his squad’s performance. The Knights were shorthanded as varsity performers Thunder Myers and Jim Wilmes were unable to compete due to a seniors retreat.
“We were blessed with another fantastic day of weather for golf,” he said. “Taking into account we were missing two, I still thought we performed pretty well as a team.”
Preston Tracy led the Knights by shooting an 87 (44-43) and placing sixth overall. Teammate AJ Walter finished 12th with a 92 (44-48).
“Preston finished his round off strong, and AJ put together a good score again today,” Rainforth said.
Spencer Hamilton finished 17th with a 95 (49-46). Freshmen Jarett Boggs (112) and Jared Forsberg (111) also competed.
“The two freshmen subs (Boggs and Forsberg) did their best and had a good learning experience,” Rainforth said. “Now that our play has become more consistent, the next step is to improve our course management and decision-making. If we can take that step, I like our chances heading into districts in a couple of weeks.”
Joel Pleskac paced the Chieftains by finishing third with an 82. Will Hays was 10th at 91. Brady Timm was 15th with a 93.
Logan View finished fifth in the team standings with a 386. Jake Hagerbaumer finished fourth with an 82. Gavin Nielsen (95), Lane Hartung (104), Hunter Purcell (106) and Nathan Wacker (105) also competed for the Raiders.
Cedar Bluffs/Mead didn’t have enough participants for a team score, but Nolan Luetkenhaus finished eighth with an 89 (45-44). Alex Hannon finished with a 106.
Arlington finished seventh in the team standings with a 393. Austin Smutz led the Eagles by placing 14th overall with a 93. Lance Vie (98), Luke Vie (99), Alex Timm (103) and Josh Iossi (103) also competed for Arlington.
Douglas County West placed sixth in the team race with a 387. Myles Leahy led the Falcons with a 95. Max Kirby (96), Colby Perkins (98), Bevan McSharry (98) and Avery Sturz (100) also played for DC West.
Bergan will be among the teams competing at 9 Tuesday morning in the Logan View Invitational at the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course. On Saturday, the Knights will play in he Centennial Conference Meet at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.
Arlington Invitational
Team Standings — Oakland-Craig 340, Yutan 364, Wahoo High 376, Fremont Bergan 385, Logan View 386, Douglas County West 387, Arlington 393, Shelby-Rising City 395, Ashland-Greenwood 405, Exeter-Milligan 417.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Ian Lundquist, O-C, 77. 2. Chase Aldrich, W, 81. 3. Joel Pleskac, Y, 82 4. Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 82. 5. Colten Thomsen, O-C, 84. 6. Gunnar Ray, O-C, 87. 7. Preston Tracy, FB, 87. 8. Nolan Luetkenhaus, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, 89. 9. Braedenn Olson, W, 90. 10. Will Hays, Y, 91. 11. Rece Kissenger, A-G, 92. 12. AJ Walter, FB, 92. 13. Jared Mulder, O-C, 92. 14. Austin Smutz, A, 93. 15. Brady Timm, Y, 93.