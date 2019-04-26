The Fremont trapshooters competed at invitationals last weekend in Fremont and Papillion.
For the Juniors, the Fremont Black captured the team championship (212 out of 250). Team members include: Abby Johnson, Mason Hephner, Nick Bloemker, Cade Arnett and Daylon Heater.
Johnson was the top junior female (45 out of 50). Heater was third for males (45 out of 50) while Hephner was seventh (44 out of 50).
For the Seniors, Fremont No. 1 captured the 16-yard team championship (242 out of 250). Competitors include: Kayl Ritthaler, Justin Pemberton, Sam Johnson, Sam Arnett and Caleb Grundman. That group was also the second place overall team (457 out of 500).
Levi Widhelm was second place at 16 yards with 49 out of 50, plus 24 out of 25 in a shoot-off. Arnett and Johnson were also tied for second, but fell in a shoot-off with seven competitors.
Ben Menking (48 out of 50) was the first place handicap male.
Hunter Eckert (46 out of 50) was second in the 22-23 yard handicap.
Johnson tied for second place in the 24-25 yard category, but fell in a shoot-off with four others.
Johnson took first place as the high overall male (95 out of 100). Menking tied for second place for high overall with 94 out of 100, but fell in a three-way shoot-off.
The Seniors improved their overall average for Week 6 by 6.3 targets while Juniors improved by 3.0 targets.