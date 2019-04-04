The Fremont Trapshooting Team opened its season March 30.
The senior shooters (grades 9-12) competed at the Papillion-La Vista Invite and the Juniors competed at the Elkhorn Invitational at the Harry Koch Trap and Skeet Range.
Fremont earned several awards.
Abby Johnson earned High Junior Individual after hitting 42 out of 50.
She was also a member of the Fremont Junior Black Squad that finished as the Junior Team Champion. The team of Johnson, Mason Hephner, Cade Arnett, Nick Bloemker and Daylon Heater shot 177 out of 250.
In the Seniors Event No. 1—16 yard singles—Connor Jurey was First Place Senior Male with 47 out of 50 plus another 47 out of 50 to win the shoot-off.
Justin Pemberton shot 46 out of 50 in the Seniors Event No. 2—Handicaps—to earn Second Place Male Handicap.
Sam Johnson was second place 22-23 yard Handicap. He shot 44 out of 50 plus 7 out of 10 in the shoot-off.
Fremont Senior No. 1 was the Champion Handicap Team. The team of Kayl Ritthaler, Pemberton, Sam Johnson, Caleb Grundman, and Hunter Eckert shot 210 out of 250. The team was also Second Place High Overall Team Champs. They shot 426 out of 500.
Johnson also claimed First Place High Overall Male, shooting 90 out of 100.