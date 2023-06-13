VALLEY—A charge up the leaderboard by Trey Mooney highlighted the efforts by six Fremont golfers in the second round of the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship Tuesday at The Pines in Valley.

Mooney shot a +2, 74, on Day 2 of the tournament to finish runner-up in the boys 13-15 year-old division, shooting +8, 152, for the tournament.

He entered the day in a tie four fourth place after shooting +6, 78, on Monday.

Mooney held steady on the front nine Tuesday, making the turn at two-over after a birdie on the second hole mixed with a double bogey on four and a bogey on five.

The backside is where he took off. Mooney played the first seven holes of the back nine at three-under with three birdies—11, 14 and 16—and an eagle on 13th to take the lead.

A double bogey on 17 and a bogey on 18 brought him back down to even on the backside and allowed Knox Pocras to jump him for the top spot in the standings.

Fellow Fremont golfer Jackson Luebbe notched a Top 10 finish in the division, taking eighth at +14, 158 for the tournament.

Luebbe also turned in a better second day, ending the tournament on +4, 76, round which featured four birdies.

Boston Bojanski finished 18th in the division at +38.

In the boys 16-18 year-old division, Drake Hull finished just off the cutline for an alternate spot, tying for 13th at +4, 148 for the tournament.

“Playing consistent golf is what I like and I accomplished that both these days,” Hull said.

Outside of a bumpy start on Monday, the junior-to-be at Fremont did just that.

He started the tournament with a +3 stretch over the first six holes then settled in to shoot +1 over the next 30.

“I just played a lot of solid golf,” Hull said. “I didn’t try to force a lot of things, just tried to let the course come to me.”

He finished the tournament with five birdies.

Tiger teammate Carson Vecera finished tied for 27th, finishing at +9, 153.

In the girls 16-18 year-old division, Ansley Giesselmann finished in a tie for seventh place at +11, 153.

The Fremont junior to-be called her second day score of +5, 77, an ‘improvement’ over Monday’s round.

“The first nine yesterday was just brutal, I did not play well at all,” Giesselmann said. “Shooting one under on the back nine really gave me confidence coming into today. Today was a little bit of a struggle, but it was an improvement.”

She was seven-over after the first nine holes Monday. She played the next 27 just four-over par.

“I just never really got things going and I putted really poorly,” Geisselmann said. “These greens out here are kind of big, so if you put yourself in a bad position, it can be a struggle.”

A strong start to the back nine—a lip out on a birdie put on the 10th and a birdie on 11th—settled Giesselmann back in.

“I just told myself that the back nine is a lot more get-able and if I could make a birdie within the first couple holes I could get some momentum,” Giesselmann said.

She kept that momentum going Tuesday, conquering the front nine at three-over before coming going two-over on the back nine.

Hull, Vecera and Giesselmann will all get to test their mettle against a regional field after qualifying for the Notah Begay III Kansas Regional Finals at Firekeeper Golf Club in Mayetta, Kansas out of the Nebraska local tournament held at Bent Tree Golf Course.

Hull finished tied for second at +5, 77, while Vecera tied for seventh with the top seven earning spots in the regional field.

Giesselmann finished runner-up in the girls 16-18 division, carding a +8, 80.