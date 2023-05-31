Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Fremont, Bergan and North Bend Central girls programs finished in the top 10 of the NSAA Cup standings.

The Tigers girls programs—cross country, unified bowling, play production, speech, music, journalism, bowling and tennis—combined to tally 272.5 points to finish in ninth place.

Fremont’s 2023 bowling state title was the leading point getter, drawing in 50 points.

This is the third-straight year the Fremont girls have ranked in the top 10.

The Knights amassed 177.5 points to finish in 10th in Class C.

Bergan was aided by a runner-up finish in volleyball, a fourth place finish in girls golf and for co-opping with Fremont for the girls bowling state title.

This is Bergan’s fifth-straight year ranking in the Top 10 after four consecutive NSAA Cup wins in Class D.

The North Bend Central girls finished ninth in Class C with 187.5.

The Tigers’ fourth-straight girls basketball state championship and a fourth place finish in the C-1 state volleyball tournament powered their finish.