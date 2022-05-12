Trio of Knights advance to state

DAVID CITY – A trio of Knights will represent Bergan at the Class C state track meet after earning a spot out of the C-2 district meet Thursday.

Koa McIntyre and Carson Ortmeier will be the boys team’s representation with McIntyre going in the 100m and 200m while Ortmeier advanced in the shot put and the discus.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik is the girls team’s lone automatic qualifier, moving on in the 800m and the 1600m.

Ortmeier punched the first ticket to state for the Knights, winning both the shot put and the discus.

The start of the day didn’t foreshadow a pair of district crowns with the senior struggling to land a reasonable mark in the shot.

“I wasn’t having a good day,” Ortmeier said.

The day took a turn with one heave—his winnings toss of 50’ 8 ¼”.

“That was a little surprising, even for me, but we got it done,” Ortmeier said. “I could feel the shot put roll off the tips of my fingers and after that, I could just feel it was going to be a good throw.”

The good times kept rolling in the discus with Ortmeier matching his personal best of 140’10” to demolish the rest of the field by 18’.

Ortmeier will head to Omaha for a second-straight year in both events. He finished 23rd in the discus and 13th in the shot put a year ago.

“I’d love to avenge last year. I’ve been throwing a lot better in discus this year, so hopefully I’ll be able to medal a little bit,” Ortmeier said.

McIntyre match Ortmeier with a pair of district crowns.

The senior won the 100m with an 11.04, besting the field by .16. His 200m win was a little tighter, beating David City’s Caden Denker with a lean at the line 22.08 to 22.09.

McIntyre is coming off a pair of medals in both events last year, earning a pair of fourth place finishes as a junior.

Mlnarik won the 1600m and finished runner-up in the 800m to return to the state meet.

“The heat got to me and I don’t think I was the only one who felt that,” Mlnarik said. “Times weren’t really the greatest for me today.”

The junior sat in third after the opening lap of the 1600m, before making a move at the 400m mark to take a lead she wouldn’t relinquish.

“The second and third laps are always the hardest because that’s when you start to feel it,” Mlnarik said. “That’s why I was trying to push on those laps.”

Her push gave her a four-second lead over the field by the finish line, crossing at 5:47.64.

In the 800m, Mlnarik ran a 2:34.07, taking silver behind Louisville’s Mira Fosmer, who ran a 2:29.38.

She finished eighth in both events at state last year.

“My goal is the place again at state, maybe better than eighth,” Mlnarik said.

Any at-large bids for the Knights will be determined Friday after several district meets were suspended due to severe weather across the state.

The Class C state meet is set to begin on Friday, May 20, at Omaha Burke High School.

