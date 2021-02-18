Trio of Tigers capture medals at state

Wentz, who is weighing his options on wrestling at the college level, finishes the year with a record of 38-6 and leaves Fremont as the second all-time win leader with 133 career victories. Moser got out to a 3-0 early lead in his semifinals match against Daylon Keolavone of Grand Island, but ultimately lost a 9-5 decision to get sent to the backside of the bracket.

“When he took a 3-0 lead, we though we were in good shape, but you could see as the match kept going, the guy kept cranking on his ankle and you could see it was bothering Garret,” Wilcox said.

The senior suffered his second loss in as many matches, dropping a 1-0 decision in the consolation semifinals to Dario Rodriguez of Kearney, whose escape in the second period was the difference in the match.

“My ankle was just so sore throughout the day,” Moser said.

Moser ended his career on a high note, besting Breken Heiman of Gretna, who he lost to in the Class A3 district finals, 7-3 to claim the fifth-place medal.

“It feels amazing to go out on a victory,” Moser said.

Moser finishes his final year in a Fremont singlet with a 16-4 record.