Trio of Tigers capture medals at state

OMAHA- All three Fremont wrestlers who survived to Thursday’s portion of the Class A tournament will have hardware to prove it with senior Tommy Wentz placing fourth and both senior Garret Moser and sophomore Benny Alfaro finishing fifth.
“We brought five to state and three of them medaled and we will take that any day,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “We are proud of our guys and how they battled.”
Alfaro came into the morning session as the lone Tiger not to have a medal locked up. The sophomore guaranteed his place on the podium with a 6-2 decision over Jayson Bottorff of Papillion-LaVista in the third round of wrestlebacks.
In the consolation semifinals, John Friendt of Lincoln Southeast pinned Alfaro in 1:48, sending him to the fifth-place match.
Alfaro extended his season by a few extra minutes, taking Charlie Nosal of Millard West into overtime, where he notched his final takedown of the season for a 3-1 decision win.
“I just wanted to get that final take down, win the match and go home with a medal,” Alfaro said. “I had lost to this kid before and I wanted my revenge and I got that.”
Alfaro, whose fifth-place finish is his first state medal, finishes the year at 25-14.
“Benny getting a medal as a young pup is awesome,” Wilcox said. “He has set the foundation for the rest of his high school career.”
Alfaro, along with fellow sophomores Justin Leon and Titus Richardson, will return to the Fremont wrestling room with state experience.
“It’s awesome for the rest of the guys who didn’t qualify,” Wilcox said. “Benny, Justin and Titus are going to be leaders of the team and them having state experience will really carry over to the rest of the team.”
Thursday proved to be a bittersweet day for Fremont’s 160-pounder.
Wentz drew Antrell Taylor of Millard South, a University of Nebraska wrestling commit, in the semifinals and lost in a second-period pin.
“Tommy pushed him the first period and a half,” Wilcox said. “We kind of frustrated him and that was the goal. Frustrate him, stay in good position and push him see how he responds.”
Wentz took care of Coleton Haggin of Papillion-La Vista handily, winning a 7-1 decision in the consolation semifinals in a rematch of the A3 district championship match.
One escape point proved to be the difference in the bronze medal match with Kolby Lukasiewicz escaping from Wentz’ grasp five seconds into the final period and the Fremont senior unable to secure a go-ahead takedown in the remaining 1:55.
“It’s a good feeling (earning a state medal), but I felt like I could do better, but there’s nothing you can do,” Wentz said.
Wentz, who is weighing his options on wrestling at the college level, finishes the year with a record of 38-6 and leaves Fremont as the second all-time win leader with 133 career victories. Moser got out to a 3-0 early lead in his semifinals match against Daylon Keolavone of Grand Island, but ultimately lost a 9-5 decision to get sent to the backside of the bracket.
“When he took a 3-0 lead, we though we were in good shape, but you could see as the match kept going, the guy kept cranking on his ankle and you could see it was bothering Garret,” Wilcox said.
The senior suffered his second loss in as many matches, dropping a 1-0 decision in the consolation semifinals to Dario Rodriguez of Kearney, whose escape in the second period was the difference in the match.
“My ankle was just so sore throughout the day,” Moser said.
Moser ended his career on a high note, besting Breken Heiman of Gretna, who he lost to in the Class A3 district finals, 7-3 to claim the fifth-place medal.
“It feels amazing to go out on a victory,” Moser said.
Moser finishes his final year in a Fremont singlet with a 16-4 record.
“What other guy could say they would go out there with a broken leg and compete as hard as him,” Wilcox said.
Both Moser and Wentz’ presences will be missed in the Fremont wrestling room.
“They meant a helluva lot to this program,” Wilcox said. “I’ve known them since they were in seventh grade, watching them place at state in middle school and watching them come through the program has been unbelievable.”
Fremont is currently tied with Lincoln Southeast for 16th place in the team standings with 37 points.