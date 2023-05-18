OMAHA—The Fremont girls tennis team will be taking home multiple medals from the Class A state tournament.

The Tigers advanced their No. 1 doubles and both No. 2 singles and doubles entrants to the quarterfinals Thursday afternoon, assuring a top eight finish and a state medal.

Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Abbie Bigsby and Rebecca Baker started the day with a sweep of Lincoln High’s Ellie Hill and Kaitlyn Sidders. They followed it up with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Bellevue West to secure their spot in the medal rounds.

Their run on the front side of the bracket was ended by No. 2 seed Lincoln Southeast’s Hellen Jamison and Carolyn Skold.

Bigsby and Baker will face Elkhorn South’s Julia Dittrick and Alyxandra Schieber for a spot in the fifth place match.

Fellow doubles partners Bethany Miller and Makenzie Thayer also started the day 2-0 in No. 2 doubles.

The pair beat Lincoln Northeast’s Savanna Flores and Evelyn Kusek 6-0, 6-0 then came through with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Millard West’s Ellie Lampe and Regan Hennessey.

Miller and Thayer took three games off top seeded Marian duo Heidi Hans and Lauren Mendlick, but were bounced to the backside of the bracket 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 singles Kate Denker, seeded seventh, breezed through her opening match at state 6-0, 6-0 over Lincoln Northeast’s Addison Hoage, then battled for a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lincoln North Star’s Abigail Lottman, the No. 10 seed.

She will face Westside’s Ava Schroeder in the medal placement match.

No. 1 singles Nora Pentel was the lone Tiger denied a medal, falling in the second round to Lincoln Pius X’s Cecilia Ulrich 6-2, 6-4. Pentel won her opening match 6-2, 6-2 over Millard South’s Allison Seevers.

The Class A state tournament resumes at 9 a.m. Friday at Koch Tennis Park in Omaha.