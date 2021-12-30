Trio of Tigers take third at Creighton Prep tournament

Fremont wrestling captured three third place medals at the 43rd Tom Dineen Invitational Thursday hosted by Creighton Prep.

Felix Bernal (138), Benny Alfaro (195) and Titus Richardson (285) all wrapped up the final meet of 2021 with a bronze placement.

Bernal beat Elkhorn North’s Johnny Radicia with a first period pin in the third place match. He went 4-1 on the day with all four victories coming by a pin.

Alfaro earned a 9-2 decision in the third place match to beat Lincoln Southwest’s Everett Swartz to complete his day with a 3-1 record.

Richardson put Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge on his back in the second period to take third in the heavyweight bracket.

Fremont finished eighth in the team standings with 106 team points.

Justin Leon (160) also reached the third place match, but lost to Sean Stara of Elkhorn after getting pinned in the third period.

Both Quinlan Johnson (113) and Kevin Perez (145) ended their days with wins, but finish off the podium taking home fifth place.

Johnson beat Locklen Lemley of Omaha Burke with a second period pin while Perez nabbed a first period pin of Ayoke Madut of Omaha North.

Other Fremont finishes included Orlando Estrada (132) sixth, Derrick Alfaro (126) eighth and Ethan Bogenreif (220) seventh.

