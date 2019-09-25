Ashlynn Tucker earned a pair of pitching wins and Jaidin Rensch collected five hits as Fremont High School beat Grand Island 10-1 and 11-2 on Tuesday night in reserve softball action.
The wins improve the Tigers to 10-4.
Rensch went 3-for-4 in the first game and 2-for-3 in the second. Emily Johnson, Breena Walkenhorst and Mia Knigge added doubles while Sam Pruss, Maggie McClain, Ashlynn Tucker and Emma Tucker hit singles.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashlynn Tucker struck out 12 and only allowed three hits between the two games.
"The girls played great tonight," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "We accomplished a lot at the plate and I'm hoping to carry that momentum into our last two games with some tough teams on our schedule."
Fremont plays Monday at Lincoln North Star and will host Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday.