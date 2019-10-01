Emma Tucker's three-run home run sparked Fremont High School to an 11-6 win over Lincoln North Star on Monday night in reserve softball action.
Emma Tucker's two-run homer in the fourth cut North Star's lead to 5-3. Maggie McClain's two-run hit in the fifth sent the game to extra innings.
Emma Tucker's three-run blast broke the tie. The Tigers added insurance runs thanks to hits from Sam Pruss, Jaiden Rensch and Bethany Miller. The Navigators scored once in the bottom of the sixth to account for the final score.
"This was such a fun game to be a part of," Fremont coach Lisa Stork said. "My girls didn't give up and so many of them came through with powerful hits to beat a great team. It was a great night to be a Tiger."
The win improves the Tigers to 11-4.