Twelve Tigers sign on National Signing Day

A dozen Fremont athletes signed their names on the dotted line, completing their final step on a journey to college athletics.

Eight will be staying in the state of Nebraska while four found their future homes outside of the state’s boundaries.

In the class, eight are joining their respective college’s cross country/track and field programs with the other sports including volleyball, baseball, softball and soccer.

The 12 signees Wednesday join the nine Tigers who signed at the early deadline, pushing the total number of Fremont High School athletes slated to compete at the next level to 21.

Elli Dahl - Nebraska Cross Country/Track and Field

The top female cross country runner in the state will don the scarlet and cream next fall as Elli Dahl signed with the Nebraska Cross Country/Track and Field program.

“I felt it fit me best academically and athletically,” Dahl said. “The coaches and girls were welcoming and it’s where I felt the coach had the most belief in me.”

Dahl, recently named the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, is a state champion in both cross country and track, setting the Class A state record this fall with a sub-18 minute time. She enters this spring as the defending 1,600m and 3,200m Class A and All-Class champion.

Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Wichita State and Michigan State were all vying for Dahl’s talents before she ultimately landed with the Huskers.

“It being close to home and growing up watching Nebraska sports had an influence on it, but I kept my mind open to other places,” Dahl said.

Tyson Baker - Nebraska-Kearney Cross Country/Track and Field

Tyson Baker will trade in the Fremont black-and-gold for Nebraska-Kearney blue-and-gold, inking with the Lopers track teams Wednesday.

“I visited a couple times and it seemed like the right place to be,” Baker said.

Baker cited UNK’s success in the mid-distance as one of the reasons for him selecting the Lopers.

“When it came down to it, it was really between Kearney and Nebraska Wesleyan and I ended up like Kearney a little bit more,” Baker said.

As a junior, Baker excelled in the mid-distances, medaling in four state events - runner-up in the 4x400m, third in the 800m and fourth in both the 400m and the 1,600m.

Tania Gleason - Nebraska-Omaha Track and Field

"I walked in there not knowing where to go, but the team was really welcoming and coach (Chris) Richardson really helped me on the decision," Gleason said.

Gleason had a breakout year as a junior, qualifying for state individually in the 100m and the 200m while helping the Tigers 4x100m team set a new school record at districts.

At state, Gleason finished fourth in the 200m and missed qualifying for the finals in the 100m by .003 seconds.

Gleason also held offers from Concordia and Doane.

"UNO stood out most to me," Gleason said.

Ashlynn Tucker will be joining the Midland softball team next fall, signing with the Warriors Wednesday.

"It just felt like home and I like the coaches," Tucker said.

Tucker also looked into Briar Cliff, "but Midland beat it out by a lot," the senior said.

Tucker went 2-2 in the circle for the Tigers in her senior season, racking up six saves across 16 appearances and five starts with 37.2 innings of work.

Jax Sorensen - Midland Baseball

Baseball fans in Fremont will have four more years to witness Jax Sorensen play as he signed to continue his career with the Midland baseball program.

"I just thought that was my best opportunity and it's in Fremont, so it feels like home," Sorensen said.

Sorensen, who also played football and hockey, ultimately felt pursuing a college career on the diamond was the best way to proceed.

"I love hockey, but baseball, that is my passion and I thought that was the best way to go," Sorensen said.

Sorensen provided a key piece to the puzzle for the Bergan baseball team's postseason run last spring as well as the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors National Division title during American Legion play.

Augustana University also offered Sorensen, but the hometown squad won out in the end.

"(Midland) has a great team, a great coaching staff and it just felt like home to me," Sorensen said.

Mya Bolden - Midland Volleyball

Mya Bolden will be staying close to home and joining a championship program, signing with the Midland volleyball team Wednesday.

"It has great academic and volleyball programs and it's pretty close to home for me as well as a lot of my family are alumni," Bolden said. "It was a very welcoming environment."

Bolden didn't look any farther than her backyard to find her college home, setting her sites on the Warriors.

"Once I talked to coach (Paul) Giesselmann and looking into their volleyball program even more, that's pretty much what set me," Bolden said.

Bolden racked up 162 kills and 43 blocks in the middle of Fremont's offense this past season which saw the Tigers reach the Class A state quarterfinals.

Braden Taylor - Tulsa Track and Field

This time last year, Braden Taylor hadn’t heard of the University of Tulsa. Now, Taylor is set to run for the Golden Hurricane’s cross country/track program.

“The coach just sent me an email and I started looking into the program,” Taylor said. “I had no idea that they were one of the best cross country programs in the nation right now.”

Taylor signed with Tulsa Wednesday.

The senior was an integral piece in Fremont’s Class A team championship run, finishing second at the district meet with a time of 16:32.53 as the Tigers took home the district team championship.

Taylor was also a key cog in the Tigers runner-up finish at the Class A state track meet, running the anchor lege was a workhorse for the Tigers at the Class A state track meet, running in two relay events as well as the 800m and the 1600m.

The junior provided the anchor leg for Fremont’s state title winning 4x800m squad, which beat the rest of the Class A squad by 12 seconds on the opening day of the meet.

Taylor returned to the anchor spot for the 4x400m relay, helping the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the event in 3:24.17, which helped Fremont secure a runner-up finish in the team standings.

Individually, Taylor picked up a third place finish in the 800m and a fourth place finish in the 1600m, adding 11 points to Fremont’s team tally.

Mia Knigge - Doane Track and Field

Mia Knigge signed with the Doane track and field program Wednesday.

"It had a feel that was unlike any of the other colleges I visited and the coaches were really welcoming," Knigge said.

The two-sport standout for Fremont in both softball and track elected to take the track route in college.

"I based it how hard I wanted to work for track," Knigge said. "Track is a lot more physical conditioning I feel like, so I thought it'd be better for me to go for track than softball.

In the thrower's circle, Knigge was a state qualifier in the shot put, finishing eighth in Class A as a junior.

Carter Waters - Alabama Cross Country/Track and Field

Carter Waters is heading home. The Tuscaloosa-transplant signed to run for the University of Alabama cross country and track and field program Wednesday.

“I always knew I wanted to go to Alabama, regardless of whether or not I was going to be running,” Waters said. “It’s cool to go there and run now.”

Having already made up his mind about joining the Crimson Tide as a student, Waters reached out to the Alabama cross country program about joining.

“I contacted the coaches and said I’m planning on going there whether or not I could run and just went from there,” Waters said. “Once they look at grades and times, they said they’d take me.”

Most recently, Waters helped the Tigers cross country team to it’s 10th Class A state championship, turning in a 16:09.02 to finish fourth individually.

“It’s definitely going to be a learning curve,” Waters said on competing in the SEC. “It’ll probably take a year or two atleast to just get up to training at that level, but I am excited for the challenge. It’ll be fun.”

Ellah Hofer - North Central College Volleyball and Track and Field

Ellah Hofer will keep her two-sport schedule in college, signing to play volleyabll and throw for the Cardinals.

"Originally, I was just going to play volleyball, but we were touring the campus and I was like, hey, I can throw too, I made it to state," Hofer said.

Hofer, an individual state qualifier in shot put, left her mark in the Fremont volleyball program, securing over 150 kills in her three years at the varsity level including a career-high 186 this past fall as the Tigers reached the Class A state tournament quarterfinals.

Hofer was hesitant at first with North Central being located in Naperville, Illinois - an eight hour drive from Fremont - but felt comfortable on the campus.

"It felt like home," Hofer said.

Nolan Miller - Nebraska Cross Country/Track and Field

Nolan Miller will be headed to Lincoln for college, joining the Nebraska cross country/track and field program.

"It was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Miller said. "It's something that I've always wanted to do and say that I could run for Nebraska."

Miller finished seventh at the Class A state cross country meet and was also a member of the Tigers Class A 4x800m state championship squad last spring.

"With the training, in a year or two I think I'll be able to compete in the Big Ten," Miller said.

Nebraska-Kearney, Northwest Missouri State, Washburn also offered the Fremont runner before he decided to be a Husker.

"I took a visit this past weekend before committing and the facilities there are just awesome," Miller said.

Denise Lango - Briar Cliff Soccer

Denise Lango will be continuing her soccer career at Briar Cliff.

“The team and the coach were so welcoming when I went on a visit and when I did the campus tour, the environment and energy were good,” Lango said.

The senior led the Tigers in assists last spring, tallying four.

