TEKAMAH — Fremont Bergan fought windy condition to finish fourth Thursday at the Northridge-Tiger Golf Invitational.
Bennington won the team championship with a 336 while Oakland-Craig, led by medalist Ian Lundquist (75), was second at 345. BRLD was third at 361 while Bergan shot 365.
“Considering the conditions today, I was pretty happy with how we played,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “The cold and wind was pretty brutal to start with, and it didn’t get much better until after we were done.”
Spencer Hamilton and Preston Tracy led the Knights. Hamilton was ninth with an 86 (43-43) while Tracy shot an 88 (45-43) for 11th.
“Spencer and Preston were consistent for the most part and did a nice job of keeping the ball in play,” Rainforth said. “That’s not always an easy thing to do at Northridge Country Club, which has an abundance of native grass areas that are played as penalty areas on about every hole.”
AJ Walter of the Knights finished with a 94 — just one stroke out of a tie for 14th place.
“AJ showed a lot of mental toughness,” Rainforth said. “He was under the weather, but battled through it to post a solid score.”
Thunder Myers shot a 97 while teammate Jack Wilmes recorded a 106.
“Thunder and Jack each had a hole or two that got the better of them,” Rainforth said. “If they can manage to keep one bad swing from turning into two or three, they will be all right, too.”
Jared Mulder of Oakland-Craig shot an 84 to finish eighth. Teammate Gunnar Ray was 14th with a 93. Thomas Maline also shot a 93 while Colton Thomsen finished with a 94.
Logan View finished fifth with a 374. Jake Hagerbaumer was third overall with an 83 (36-47). Hunter Purcell (95), Lane Hartung (95), Nathan Wacker (101) and Gavin Nielsen (108) also competed for the Raiders.
Douglas County West placed sixth. Avery Strutz and Colby Perkins had a 94 apiece. Bevan McSharry had a 95 while Myles Leahy had a 96. Max Kirby finished with a 102.
Arlington was eighth in the team race with a 399. Alek Timm paced the Eagles by placing 13th with an 89. Lance Vie (95), Austin Smutz (125), Luke Vie (105) and Josh Iossi (110) also played for AHS.
Cedar Bluffs didn’t have enough golfers for a team score, but Alex Hannan was 15th with a 93 (49-44). Nolan Leutkenhaus (52-43) and JT Haag (52-43) shot a 95 each.
North Bend finished ninth with a 445. Connor Schlueter led the Tigers with a total of 100. Jarrett Poessnecker (120), Peyton Mitties (109) and Austin Taylor (116) accounted for the team’s other scores.
Bergan will compete Monday in the D-2 district tournament at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how we compete at districts,” Rainforth said.
Arlington, Cedar Bluffs, Logan View, North Bend and Oakland-Craig will be among the schools competing in the C-2 district tournament Monday at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. DC West will be in the B-2 tournament that day in Blair.
Northridge-Tiger Invite
Team Scores — Bennington 336, Oakland-Craig 345, BRLD 361, Fremont Bergan 365, Logan View 374, Douglas County West 379, Tekamah-Herman 385, Arlington 399, North Bend 445, Fort Calhoun 450, Pender 517.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Ian Lundquist, O-C, 75. 2. Michael Keatts, Benn, 82. 3. Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 83. 4. Arizona Riecken, BRLD, 83. 5. Cullen Buscher, Benn, 83. 6. Devan Darnell, BRLD, 84. 7. Gavin Martin Benn, 84. 8. Jared Mulder, O-C, 84. 9. Spencer Hamilton, FB, 86. 10. Ty Bradley, Benn, 87. 11. Preston Tracy, FB, 88. 12. Clayton Safranek, Benn, 88. 13. Alek Timm,A, 89. 14. Gunnar Ray, O-C, 93. 15. Alex Hannan, CB, 93.