It might be a little hard to believe, but there was a time when Haley Kempf struggled as a basketball player.
The Fremont Bergan standout recalls playing youth and junior high basketball when she wasn’t one of the main scoring threats.
“I wasn’t very athletic back then,” Kempf said. “But I grew into my body a lot more and I pushed myself. I went to the gym and shot around. I wanted to be good so it made me work a lot harder.”
That determined work ethic helped transform Kempf into a state champion in two sports. For her efforts, Kempf is the Fremont Tribune’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Kempf’s mother, Angie, competed in basketball and volleyball for the Lady Knights. She got her daughter involved in sports at a young age.
“My mom competed at Bergan and it was a great experience for her,” Kempf said. “She made a lot of good friends from it and she influenced me a lot.”
Long before she earned Tribune All-Area honors in volleyball and basketball, Kempf began her athletic career playing soccer and competing in gymnastics.
“I liked doing those two, but my friends started doing basketball, volleyball and softball so I shifted to those sports,” she said. “Gymnastics, though, made me stronger and more athletic. It also definitely helped me with my jumping ability.”
That jumping ability was evident during her prep career. She helped the Lady Knights qualify for the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament in 2017, but they suffered a first-round loss to Stanton. The good news for Bergan, though, was that the nucleus of that team, including Kempf, setter Allison Dieckmann and outside hitter Lexie Langley, would return in 2018.
During the offseason, Bergan also moved down a classification to Class D-1.
“That was a big deal because we only have 36 girls in our school and not even half of them go out for sports so we’re very limited,” Kempf said. “The bigger schools have more opportunities to get better players.”
The Stanton loss only served as motivation.
“I think after that, all the seniors came together and said that they didn’t want to lose. We wanted to be champions and have a (positive) impact on our school,” Kempf said. “We talked about how we were going do to it so during the summer and off-time we definitely pushed ourselves and worked and worked.”
Bergan didn’t drop a set while winning the state championship. The final against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family turned into a one-sided 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 win by the Lady Knights.
“I thought Humphrey would put up a bigger fight,” Kempf said. “They had a pair of five-set matches to get there, but if that had happened to us, we were conditioned for that.”
Kempf hit .327 with 272 kills as a six-rotation player for Coach Sue Wewel.
“She has the whole package in that she has a 28-inch vertical jump and has quickness and speed,” Wewel said. “I just always looked forward to watching her play because she can rip a defense apart. She knows exactly where to put the ball.”
After the title, Kempf took all of a two-day break before starting basketball practice. The Lady Knights also had a chip on their shoulder from the previous season where they had lost to Superior in the first round of the C-2 state tournament.
“My junior year we had the team, but it just wasn’t our time,” Kempf said. “We didn’t win it that year so we thought people didn’t think we were good enough to do it. We wanted to prove everyone wrong that a private school from Fremont, Nebraska, can win state and that’s what we did.”
Bergan drew a familiar opponent — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — in the first round. Unlike the volleyball final, the D-1 state opener was a tense battle until the final seconds.
“We knew Humphrey wanted to beat us because we had beaten them in volleyball and our boys had just beaten them in the basketball districts the week before,” Kempf said. “We wanted to win just as much. We didn’t start off as well, but settled down and fought back.”
After a 54-50 win, Bergan downed Elkhorn Valley 51-45 in the semifinals. That set the stage for the state final against Dundy County-Stratton.
“It was a boring game,” Kempf said. “We couldn’t make anything and both teams played good defense. Props to them because they played tough defense and had a good post player inside. We had some foul trouble that hurt us, but everything happens for a reason.”
Bergan shot only 28 percent from the field while DCS was limited to 19 percent. Kempf, however, led all scorers with 17 points as the Lady Knights picked up a 36-27 win to add another state title.
“I was speechless about it,” said Kempf, who averaged 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. “It is something you dream about for so long in your high school career and then it finally comes true as a senior. I just couldn’t believe it.”
Bergan coach Nate Pribnow told the Tribune in March that while Kempf’s confidence as a player grew during her four years in the program, she also developed as a leader.
“She led us in a lot of ways,” he said. “She can score with the best of them, but a lot of times she’ll also draw the best offensive player on the other team to defend. She may guard someone 6-1 or 6-2 because she plays bigger because of her athleticism.”
In the spring, Kempf qualified for the state track meet where she placed seventh in the Class C long jump (16-4 1/2). In 2018, she was sixth (16-2 3/4).
“I didn’t enjoy track whatsoever,” Kempf said. “You just run and run, but it kept me in shape and got me prepared for basketball and conditioning. I wanted to end my senior year with three medals at state. I pushed myself and that’s what happened.”
Kempf had numerous offers to play basketball or volleyball in college, but has opted to attend Northwest Missouri State in the fall and focus on academics. Although her organized athletic career is over, she plans on playing intramural hoops with former prep teammate Mackenzie Peitzmeier.
The 2019 Tribune award winner is grateful for the relationships she has built at Bergan and the opportunity to compete for the Lady Knights.
“It has been incredible,” she said. “I’m so blessed to be a part of it. I want the kids growing up in the Bergan family to look at us. They should go out for sports, try their hardest and believe they can do it. I want them to dream as big as I dreamed.”
Award recipients
Fremont Tribune Female Athlete of the Year Winners
2019 — Haley Kempf, Fremont Bergan
2018 — Kristin Lux, North Bend
2017 — Samantha Brester, Howells-Dodge
2016 — Sabrina Luttig, Arlington
2015 — Maddie Egr, Yutan
2014 — Katelyn Wobken, Scribner-Snyder
2013 — Abby Ortmeier, West Point GACC
2012 — Ali Bachman, Fremont High
2011 — Alyssa Stanek, Wahoo Neumann
2010 — McKenzie Fujan, Wahoo Neumann
2009 — Heather Thorson, Mead
2008 — Lizzy Mach, Wahoo Neumann
2007 — Sara Bloom, North Bend
2006 — Geri Heimann, West Point Central Catholic
2005 — Jordan Larson, Logan View and Megan Neuvirth, West Point Central Catholic
2004 — Joslyn Dalton, Fremont High
2003 — Allison Steffen, West Point Central Catholic
2002 — Mandi Perry, Fremont High
2001 — Brittany Wilkins, Arlington
2000 — Heather Steffen, West Point Central Catholic
1999 — Jenny Pollard, North Bend
1998 — Kelli Brummer, Blair
1997 — Erica Backhuus, Bennington
1996 — Brandy Trofholz, Schuyler
1995 — Cathy Craig, Fremont Bergan
1994 — Sara Stratton, Wahoo Neumann
1993 — Tiffany Anderson, Oakland-Craig
1992 — Denise Peterson, Valley
1991 — Lisa Meyer, Scribner-Snyder
1990 — Jodi Kruse, Blair
1989 — Suzie Edgell, Blair
1988 — Janet Kruse, Blair
1987 — Linda Gdowski, Fremont High
1986 — Cindi Doeschot, Tekamah-Herman
1985 — Mary Hohl, Wahoo Neumann
1984 — Paula Brown, Fremont High
1983 — Linda Kohl, Fremont High
1982 — Debbie Cross, Fremont High
1981 — Stacy Jakubowski, Howells
1980 — Linda Samuelson, Bancroft
1979 — Ranae Nelson, Wahoo Neumann
1978 — Debbie Batenhorst, Beemer
1977 — Sue Kobza, Schuyler