Tyler Show leads Fremont to home quad title

Fremont’s Tyler Show continued his early season tear at the Fremont Golf Course Friday, finishing runner-up while leading the Tigers to a team title at their home quad.

As a unit, Fremont shot a 323, edging out runner-up Lincoln Southwest by six strokes.

“This is one of the best scores we’ve posted in a while, 323 is a good enough score on the right day to get you into the state golf tournament and that’s our end goal as a group,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Show, a senior, led the way with a 74, tying Papillion-La Vista’s Jackson Mann for the top individual round.

The duo duked it out in two playoff holes—Show’s first ever playoff experience—with both bogeying the par four first hole. Show missed his par putt on the par three second hole after Mann went up and down from the left side of the green to take second.

“I thought I played well, a 74, that’s a good score out here,” Show said. “I couldn’t come away with a win, but that’s something you build on.”

Show opened the season with an 80 Thursday in the Norfolk Triangular at Norfolk Country Club to take home the individual medalist honor.

“My short game has gotten a lot better,” Show said of his improvements from the offseason. “The last two days, my short game helped me get to these two top three finishes.”

Show is coming off a state tournament appearance last season with visions of placing higher than his 47th spot as a junior.

The Tigers are hoping to take the entire group to state this year.

“With this group, we are a little closer at the start than some other years,” Burg said.

Fremont brings back Beau Shanahan from last year’s squad. He turned in a 88 in Norfolk then broke 80 Friday with a 78 to finish third.

“Beau has played a really solid 27 holes of the last few days, the back nine just kind of got to him yesterday,” Burg said.

Drake Hull has made an instant impact in his freshman season, medaling Thursday with an 84 followed by an 82 Friday.

“Drake for a freshman has come out and played really well for his first two meets,” Burg said.

Alex Riessen rounded out the team score Friday, shooting an 89 are after carding a 100 in Norfolk.

Anthony Chevalier was the fourth Tiger scorer Thursday with a 96. He shot a 108 Friday.

Fremont returns to the course Monday, playing in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Oak Hills Country Club.

